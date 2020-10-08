The Central Bank of Paraguay (BCP) has cut rates aggressively since last year, first due to a recession, then in response to the Covid crisis, but the modest size of the financial markets and a relatively small economy limit its room for action.

“Following cuts totaling 450 basis points since the beginning of 2019, Paraguay’s benchmark interest rate has reached a record low of 0.75%,” notes Simon Aborn, country risk analyst at Fitch Solutions. Even so, “inflation has fallen below the BCP’s target band of 2-6% year-on-year.”

Building on its hard-won reputation for forward guidance, good communication, and reliably meeting its goals, the Central Reserve Bank of Peru (BCRP) has been proactive in supporting a recession-battered economy.

“The central bank has established its credibility by keeping inflation low over the past two decades,” says Markwith. “What’s more, Peru’s public finances are very strong, reducing the risk that the central bank would make excessive purchases of sovereign bonds to finance the government.”

The bank quickly accelerated its rate-cutting cycle to mitigate the economic impact of Covid-19, enacting 100-basis-point cuts in March and April to bring its policy rate to 0.25%. It is also extending up to S/60 billion in short-term loans and liquidity assistance to support the Finance Ministry’s fiscal stimulus program.

“The BCRP has indicated it will maintain a dovish stance until the economy regains its footing,” Sutton says, “and we forecast it will hold rates at 0.25% through the end of 2020, which implies that real interest rates will remain negative in the short term.” Inflation has averaged 1.8% year-on-year in 2020, well within the BCRP’s target range.

SURINAME

Even as Covid batters its economy, the Central Bank of Suriname is struggling to move past a serious internal crisis. President Desi Bouterse fired the bank’s governor, Glenn Gersie, early last year, reportedly for refusing to support new spending ahead of a national election. Bouterse then replaced Gersie’s successor early this year with Sigmund Proeve as acting governor. Proeve had previously served as the bank’s head before being sentenced to a year in prison for illegally transferring $100 million to a hotel group linked to casino interests. He was quickly replaced by Maurice Roemer.

In July, Bouterse was voted out of office. The new government has a host of problems to manage and the bank does not appear to be high on its priority list, although it will face a huge task rebuilding the bank’s credibility as it looks for means to support its budget.

“Suriname will continue to lack monetary policy flexibility,” Standard & Poor’s commented in July. “Small capital markets and high dollarization of both bank assets and liabilities should continue to constrain the effectiveness of monetary policy. The central bank has limited monetary tools. Its primary tool is reserve requirements on local and foreign currency deposits, which it uses to manage credit growth in the local banking system.”

TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO

Interest-rate policy decisions by the Central Bank of Trinidad and Tobago (CBTT) follow the spread between the yield on its 3-month bill and the 3-month US Treasury bill. This provided room to cut rates by 150 basis points in early 2020. The islands’ economy, hit by low oil prices and a general recession, had not been faring well, contracting in seven of the last 10 years. Now, the Covid-19 crisis and an flux of migrants from Venezuela are making tensions even sharper.

When the Fed cut rates early this year, it widened the spread between US and Trinidadian 3-month bills, giving the CBTT space to cut rates without exacerbating capital outflows. Low oil prices and weak domestic economic activity have kept inflation contained. However, “in line with historic trends, the CBTT’s surprise 150-basis-point cuts in March will likely be slow to filter through to domestic credit availability,” says Simon Aborn, country risk analyst at Fitch Solutions.

URUGUAY

Diego Labat | GRADE: TOO EARLY TO SAY

In September, the Central Bank of Uruguay (BCU) reversed a seven-year-old policy of setting a quarterly growth rate target of the M1+ monetary aggregate as its main monetary tool, rather than relying on overnight lending rates.

“The results have been poor due to the economy’s high degree of dollarization, widespread indexation of prices and a low degree of financial intermediation,” says Lamoureux. “The BCU has been unable to break the cycle of high inflation because prices are determined in large part by the exchange rate.”

As anticipated, the new interim head of the central bank, Diego Labat, who was appointed in March, restored the overnight lending rate. In addition, the Monetary Policy Committee said it would maintain an expansive monetary policy in the face of the Covid crisis.

“If matched with a corresponding effort by the government to consolidate spending, adjust wages and reduce indexation,” says Lamoureux, “the move could help the bank re-establish inflation targeting credibility, in part by rebuilding confidence in the peso and reducing dollarization.”

VENEZUELA

Calixto Ortega | GRADE: F

The Central Bank of Venezuela (BCV), which is not an independent institution, has been heavily involved in the international dispute over $1 billion in Venezuelan gold reserves stored at the Bank of England. In July, the BCV won the right to appeal a ruling by the English High Court that recognized opposition leader Juan Guaido as the country’s president.

The BCV claims the gold reserves, saying it intends to use the funds to support the economy during the Covid crisis, while opposition leaders say that the government of President Nicolas Maduro aims to pay off his foreign allies.

Facing the pandemic and in an effort to widen funds available for loans, the central bank reduced the reserves that commercial banks are required to deposit to 93% from 100%. “With these actions, we are—at least in part—counteracting the economic impact, offering more room to productive credits without a negative result on inflation,” the BCV said in announcing the move.

But the country has much farther to go to restore its economy.

“Venezuela remains immersed in a deep economic and humanitarian crisis,” according to an IMF assessment. “Since the end of 2013, real GDP has contracted by 65%, driven by declining oil production, hyperinflation, collapsing public services and plummeting purchasing power. A continuation of these trends is projected for 2020, although at a slower pace. The acute humanitarian crisis has led to one of the largest migratory crises in history, with migration to neighboring countries expected to surpass 6 million—20% of the population—by 2020.”

EUROPE

BELARUS

Pavel Kallaur | GRADE: B–

Kallaur and the National Bank of Belarus have been contending with the economic fallout from the coronavirus and political interference over the past few months. In the run-up to August’s elections, which saw Alexander Lukashenko controversially reelected, reports emerged of him instructing the central bank to reduce the refinancing rate. The central bank has reduced the refinancing rate twice during the pandemic. At its August meeting, the rate was maintained at 7.75%, which analysts attribute to a depreciating ruble. Pressures on the currency remain, with Belarusians turning to foreign currencies. But Kallaur is confident that measures implemented by the central bank to encourage banks to support the real economy will ultimately have the desired effect.

BULGARIA

Dimitar Radev | GRADE: A

Radev and the National Bank of Bulgaria didn’t waste any time in shoring up confidence and stability in the country’s banking sector, implementing a wide range of measures worth approximately $5.1 billion to encourage banks to lend to consumers and businesses, particularly small and medium-size enterprises (SMEs) and microenterprises. Relief measures included a temporary moratorium on loan payments and cancellation of measures to increase banks’ countercyclical capital buffer that had been planned for this year and next. The central bank also established a €2 billion ($2.35 billion) swap line with the European Central Bank for as long as necessary to provide access to liquidity. Despite the economy shrinking by 10% in Q2, according to IMF estimates, ING analysts said Bulgaria performed the best in comparison with most other EU economies in the same period.

CZECH REPUBLIC

Jiří Rusnok | GRADE: A–

Rusnok reacted swiftly early in the pandemic to cut the main policy rate. Two rate cuts of 50 basis points and 75 basis points occurred within weeks of one another in March, with a third cut in May, which left the main policy rate at 0.25%. However, Rusnok sounded a note of caution about further cuts, which he says could negatively impact the financial sector. Despite sluggish consumer demand, inflation is likely to remain above 3% until the end of the year before falling at the start of next year, but analysts say it remains within the central bank’s tolerance band.

DENMARK

Lars Rohde | GRADE: B+

Unlike most of his central bank counterparts in the EU, which embarked on large-scale asset-purchase programs in response to the pandemic, Rohde dismissed the idea of quantitative easing early, as it didn’t mesh with his bank’s fixed exchange-rate policy, which keeps the Danish crown within a narrow band against the euro. Adhering to that policy explains why the Danish central bank bucked the trend by raising the key interest rate in March to -0.60% in an effort to ease downward pressure on the nation’s currency. Rohde was reported as saying that he would do “whatever it takes” to defend the peg against the euro. So far, he seems to be a man of his word, with the central bank intervening on a number of occasions in the currency markets to keep the crown stable against the euro.

EUROPEAN UNION

Christine Lagarde | GRADE: TOO EARLY TO SAY

Following in Mario Draghi’s footsteps was always going to be difficult for the ECB’s new governor. Lagarde got off to a shaky start in March when she apologized for a so-called “botched communication” regarding different spreads in sovereign bond yields, which led many to question the ECB’s role as the “lender of last resort,” particularly to countries like Italy, which at the time was the European country most impacted by the coronavirus pandemic. Six months later, however, banking analysts say Lagarde is already proving herself to be a “worthy heir” to Draghi. She has stated that she will “use the full potential” of monetary policy tools to shore up the eurozone economy in the wake of the pandemic-induced recession. Her Pandemic Emergency Purchase Programme (PEPP) quickly went from an initial €750 billion of asset purchases to €1.35 trillion, and its duration was extended until at least the end of June 2021.

GEORGIA

Koba Gvenetadze | GRADE: A–

The National Bank of Georgia used a combination of cuts to the key policy rate and the lowering of capital and liquidity requirements for banks to continue to fund the real economy during the pandemic. It has also intervened in currency markets to try to stem the depreciation of the lari, which, according to the IMF, has depreciated by 11.7% versus the US dollar since March 6. But the real star of the show has to be the measures that Gevenetadze and the bank implemented to ensure liquidity is available for banks to encourage lending, specifically to SMEs and microfinance institutions.The effort expended by Gevenetadze to enhance supervision of the banking sector has also paid off, with the central bank noting that “the Georgian banking sector is sound and has adequate buffers of capital and liquidity.”

HUNGARY

György Matolcsy | GRADE: B+

Matolcsy says the government and mortgage bond-buying program launched by the National Bank of Hungary in an effort to strengthen monetary policy transmission will continue for “as long as necessary.” He has demonstrated his willingness to use every tool in the monetary policy toolbox to try to minimize the impact of the pandemic on the real economy and see a return to growth. In addition to the asset purchases, the central bank also made changes to the base rate and overnight lending rate to provide more flexibility in terms of monetary policy. In August, headline inflation eased, said ING Bank, while core inflation, which stood at 3.9% in August, continued to accelerate, albeit at a much slower pace. “It’s clear that there is an issue with inflation and the central bank must admit that,” ING analysts wrote in an August research brief. With the base rate currently at 0.60% after cuts in June and July, Malolcsy has a little wiggle room, but analysts aren’t factoring in a sudden rate hike to keep inflation in check, which would be too harsh in the current economic climate.

ICELAND

Ásgeir Jónsson | GRADE: A–

Former central bank governor Már Guðmundsson provided the stewardship needed to steer the Icelandic economy through one of its most difficult periods during the recession that followed the global financial crisis. Now Jónsson is providing the continuity needed to promote financial stability during the pandemic. The IMF highlights measures taken by Jónsson and the Monetary Policy Committee to cut the key policy rate by 175 basis points, to 1%, and to reduce reserve requirements for lenders in order to enhance their liquidity position. Although the key policy rate is at a historic low, Jónsson hasn’t ruled out future rate cuts. The IMF says the Icelandic central bank has “allowed the exchange rate to adjust flexibly, while preventing disorderly market conditions.” In September, the central bank announced a program of FX sales of up to €240 million through to the end of the year.

NORWAY

Øystein Olsen | GRADE: C

While most central banks were attracting press headlines for their Covid relief measures, the Norges Bank and Olsen were in the headlines for different reasons over the summer. The central bank’s candidate to head up the country’s sovereign wealth fund, Nicolai Tangen, reportedly did not disclose potential conflicts of interest in terms of a controlling stake in a hedge fund, which he was later forced to liquidate. Tangen’s appointment was described as “an embarrassment for the central bank” by the Financial Times. Olsen defended the appointment but was criticized by the media for not doing more to resolve potential conflicts of interest. On the monetary policy side, Norway has instituted more-drastic cuts in rates than its Nordic neighbors to deal with the pandemic. The policy rate was slashed by 1.5% to zero.

POLAND

Adam Glapiński | GRADE: C

Glapiński cut the key policy rate close to zero, despite the negative impact that could have on banks. Monetary Policy Committee members called for “flat rates,” but swingeing cuts were implemented in May, with the reference rate being slashed by 40 basis points to 0.10%, the Lombard rate by 50bp to 0.5%, the rediscount rate by 0.44bp to 0.11% and the discount rate by 0.48bp to 0.12%. At its September meeting, the MPC kept rates unchanged. While the bank’s measures were designed to lessen the negative economic impact of the pandemic and to deal with an appreciating zloty, analysts believe May’s substantial rate cuts increase the negative side effects of low rates by threatening the stability of the financial sector.

ROMANIA

Mugur Isărescu | GRADE: B–

At its August meeting, the board of the National Bank of Romania continued to ease monetary policy, cutting the key policy rate to 1.50% from 1.75% and lowering the deposit facility rate to 1% from 1.25% and the Lombard rate to 2%. Isărescu has plenty of wiggle room left, should he need it if economic conditions worsen.The central bank reported that financial market conditions had improved as a result of monetary policy decisions taken at the end of May when the rate-cutting cycle started in earnest. Isărescu, who has held his position at the bank since 1990—making him one of the longest serving governors in the world—acted swiftly and convincingly to shore up liquidity for Romanian banks by opening a repo facility with the European Central Bank.

RUSSIA

Elvira Nabiullina | GRADE: A–

Some analysts were expecting more aggressive action from Nabiullina in terms of the size and scale of rate cuts, given that Russia was one of the countries most impacted by the pandemic in terms of total numbers of confirmed cases, coupled with a slump in oil prices. Starting in April, the Bank of Russia cut the benchmark repo rate four times—with the latest cut of 25 basis points coming in July—in an effort to bring inflation closer to the bank’s 4% target and minimize the risk of disinflation. However, some analysts had factored in bigger cuts of 50 basis points. Nabiullina’s latest rate cut may not have pleased analysts, but it did give her room to maneuver if disinflationary trends strengthen.

SWEDEN

Stefan Ingves | GRADE: B+

Swimming against the tide in terms of the country’s handling of the pandemic—no lengthy lockdowns for the Swedes—it is hardly surprising that the central bank of Sweden, Sveriges Riksbank, also deviated from usual practices when it came to monetary policy. With the key reference rate at 0%, Ingves was never going to follow the conventional rate-cutting route. Instead, the Riksbank embarked on a relatively large asset buying program, extending the framework for asset purchases from 300 billion Swedish krona ($33.7 billion) to 500 billion krona up until the end of June 2021. In September, the bank will also include purchases of corporate bonds in its asset buying program for the very first time. According to Reuters, the bank plans to buy $1.16 billion of corporate debt between September 1, 2020, and June 30, 2021.

SWITZERLAND

Thomas Jordan | GRADE: C

With the key policy rate already in negative territory (-0.75%), Jordan’s main monetary policy tool for handing the economic fallout from the pandemic was instead interventions in the currency markets to defend an appreciating Swiss franc. The question some analysts are now asking is: How long can Jordan base his monetary policy primarily on FX market interventions? “At some point, things might get complicated,” ING analysts wrote in a March 2020 research note. ING points out that the US could place sanctions on Switzerland for so-called “currency manipulation” based on any excessive increase in reserves held by the Swiss National Bank. Jordan may be running out of policy options.

TURKEY

Murat Uysal | GRADE: D

Interventions by the central bank in currency markets to support a depreciating lira, which hit a record low in May, have failed to deliver the desired outcome. Many are predicting a looming currency crisis. “Foreign-currency reserves have been drifting downward for years on both a gross and a net basis, but are now at a multidecade low as a percentage of GDP because of the central bank’s unsuccessful attempts to defend the lira since the beginning of 2020,” ratings firm Moody’s wrote of its September ratings downgrade. According to Moody’s, the central bank’s gross FX reserves have declined by more than 40% since the beginning of the year. Accusations of political interference in monetary policy still hang over the central bank. With Uysal’s predecessor, Murat Çetinkaya, being removed as governor of the central bank because he wouldn’t institute rate cuts, Uysal has been far more accommodating. A succession of rate cuts saw the policy rate plunge from 24% to 8.25%, where it currently stands. But many are demanding rate increases—which are likely to prove unpopular with President Erdogan—to deal with persistently high inflation.

UKRAINE

Kyrylo Shevchenko | GRADE: TOO EARLY TO SAY

Ukraine’s former central bank governor Yakiv Smolii, resigned with much fanfare in July this year accusing the government of interfering in monetary policy. In his resignation letter, Smolii said the National Bank of Ukraine “has long been under systematic political pressure,” which resulted in him making the difficult, but necessary decision to resign. “For months, the central bank has been pressurized to make decisions that are economically unsound, that focus on short-term, easy ‘victories,’ and that could take a tremendous toll on the Ukrainian economy and people in the long run,” he wrote. Smolii said his resignation was a signal that “a red line [was] about to be crossed.” His successor, Kyrylo Shevchenko, a former chairman of state-owned Ukrgasbank, has pledged to maintain the bank’s independence.

UNITED KINGDOM

Andrew Bailey | GRADE: TOO EARLY TO SAY

Former Bank of England governor Mark Carney, whose second term came to an end earlier this year, effortlessly steered the UK economy through the challenging years following the global financial crisis and Brexit uncertainty. Bailey has his work cut out for him, with the UK economy contracting by 20% in Q2, a significantly bigger slump in growth than that experienced by the eurozone and the economic uncertainties created by Brexit. Having already instituted two cuts in the base rate earlier this year, the bank’s Monetary Policy Committee kept the base rate (0.1%) on hold at its August and September meetings. Bailey feels the bank still has enough firepower left if further asset purchases are required. But given the “unusual uncertainty” surrounding the UK economy, negative interest rates aren’t being ruled out.