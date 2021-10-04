Much like many of its regional central bank peers, BNM is studying the possible implementation of a digital CB digital currency but has voiced fears over the possible cannibalization of commercial banks via a CBDC competing with deposits. Mongolbank’s primary aim is to keep a lid on inflation–it has a 4% to 8% target which it undershot by 0.3% last year, with inflationary pressure contained by a strong tugrik amid positive sentiment buoyed by Mongolia’s surging foreign exchange reserves, which hit a record US$4.8 billion high in 2020.

Thanks to the luxury provided by a stable currency, the central bank was able to slash policy rates four times last year, by an aggressive 500 bps, providing further growth support via the extension of a consumer loan moratorium.

The bank is not fully independent, and if there is a fiscal policy shortfall it can be called upon to finance the budget deficit. A looming issue for the bank is the overhang of “policy loans” made to finance strategically important assets such as those within the mining sector and of which many are in default.

MYANMAR

Myanmar suffered a 10% drop in GDP last year, for the worst performance within APAC, a shocking number given that prior to the onslaught of Covid-19 the World Bank slated the country to grow by 6.4%, driven by its strong service, industrial and agricultural sectors.

The Central Bank of Myanmar cut the policy rate by 2% in 2020, capped the maximum secured lending rate at 11.5% and cut the reserve requirement by 200 bps as part of its Covid-19 response. Despite the fraught economic backdrop, exacerbated by ongoing conflict in the north of the country, the kyat was Asia’s best-performing currency last year, gaining 11% versus the dollar.

NEPAL

Nepal Rastra Bank responded nimbly to the economic effects of the pandemic, with the 5% increase in the credit to core capital ratio a key move to boost liquidity as well as a 100 bps cut in the compulsory cash reserve ratio.

And some 300 billion Nepalese rupee was released into the financial system via reductions in repo rates while banks had extra capital to play with via a suspension of the requirement to set aside funds as countercyclical buffers.

A point of criticism for NRB is its tolerance of funds which might have been earmarked for SMEs being channeled through “big ticket” loans–in amounts over Rs10 million–to large corporations at concessional rates of 5% in what is best described as directed lending and with these loans accounting for around 45% of all loans in the Nepalese system.

This provides an uncertain backdrop of credit concentration risk as well crimping bank profitability and presenting immense risk to the country’s financial system.

NEW ZEALAND

At the Reserve Bank of New Zealand, Governor Adrian Orr has been blunt in his willingness to apply negative interest rates should they be required to boost New Zealand’s low-inflation economy.

That striking pose notwithstanding, the bank ticked most of the boxes last year in its Covid-19 response, initiating QE with a NZ$100 billion purchase target of government and local government bonds, with the program set to last until 2022, having completed NZ$44.2 billion of large-scale asset purchases by January 2021.

The official cash reserve rate was cut by 25 bps to 0.25% and plans to hike banks’ capital requirements were delayed until November 2021.

Last December the RBNZ unveiled its “funding for lending” program with the aim of reducing banks’ funding costs, and had communicated in strong terms in 2020 to the market that policy interest rates would not rise until 2021.

PAKISTAN

The response of the State Bank of Pakistan to Covid-19 was surprising, to say the least, with the policy rate left unchanged at 7% during 2020, presenting one of the most jarring negative real rate outcomes in Asia, given the country’s 8.6% inflation rate. With inflation having receded from 11.1% in 2019, it might have been hoped that bolder action was called for regarding policy rates.

In a scant measure of liquidity support, the central bank cut the special cash reserve requirement for foreign currency deposits by 500 bps to 10%, instructed commercial banks to suspend dividend payments and cut the margin requirement from 30% to 10%. But there is a sense that more could have been done.

Still, it’s worth remembering that Pakistan only emerged from full-blown financial crisis prior to March 2020 and was under the auspices of the IMF, which had urged fiscal consolidation in the country.

PHILIPPINES

The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas in the Philippines last year conducted a QE campaign–described in the financial media as “QE Lite”–which may be characterized as tinged with waywardness, given its mechanism of buying up government securities minus volume limits or target tenors. This program eventuated in the BSP owning 20% of the Philippines’ government bond market for a bill of Ps1.1trn last year.

Conventional monetary policy was conducted alongside the unorthodox variety, with 175 bps of policy rate cuts initiated in 2020 plus a 200 bps cut of the reserve ratio requirement which injected Ps1.3 trillion of liquidity into the system.

Again, as with the other central banks discussed above, a concern for the BSP is the pressure it is under from central government to help finance the fiscal deficit via short-term advances–to date of a three-month tenor. Even though this borrowing is capped at Ps810 billion the, sensation is of a drift toward full-on deficit financing.

SINGAPORE

The Monetary Authority of Singapore stared down the risk of disinflation becoming deflation in 2020 as its trade-dependent economy faced the headwinds of slumping global demand, even though the country has experienced a heady rise in money supply, with M1 surging by around 21% every month between March and August, mainly thanks to a spike in demand deposits.

Core inflation was -0.2%, exacerbated by an appreciation of the Singapore dollar versus the US dollar and yen, and the central bank’s 2% reduction of its policy band helped steer market-based interest rates to all-time lows, with three-month SIBOR and the Singapore dollar swap offer rate dropping to 0.4% and 0.2%, respectively.

Credit support was provided by MAS in October to individuals and SMEs hit by the Covid-19-induced downturn, although much of the country’s pandemic response was executed via fiscal policy.

MAS earned its ESG chops last year by establishing a Singapore dollar facility for ESG loans.

SOUTH KOREA

Bank of Korea engaged in “Korean-style QE” last year, providing unlimited liquidity support via three-month repos, with the program coming alongside a 75 bps policy rate easing to 0.5%.

The bank has faced criticism for the lukewarm nature of its venture into unorthodox monetary policy, which was short-lived; QE was ditched in July after being judged to have provided sufficient market liquidity–KRW19trn–and even though BoK governor Lee Ju-Yeol floated the idea that the scheme could include corporate bond or commercial paper purchases this did not happen. The scheme may yet reappear, however.

The truth about the BoK’s experiment is that it didn’t so much represent standard QE which is effectively about central banks printing money but in Korea’s case looked more like conventional liquidity management, even though the bank showed initiative in extending the scheme to a wider range of institutions than would normally be included and spread the net wider in terms of securities eligible for inclusion in the scheme.

SRI LANKA

The Central Bank of Sri Lanka reduced the standing deposit and standing lending facilities in 2020, to historic lows of 4.5% and 5.5%, whilst the statutory reserve ratio was also reduced to a record low.

The country faced inflationary pressure last year, with the core rate coming in a 6.2%, above the top end of the central bank’s 4%-6% target. A 2% depreciation of the rupee versus the US dollar added to inflationary pressure as did the expansion of private credit.

Again, there is a creeping dynamic towards monetization of Sri Lanka’s budget deficit via central bank credit to the government, which expanded by a hefty 74% last year, calling into question the bank’s independence, something only exacerbated by the shelving in 2019 of a law designed to recraft its management into three boards rather than the current single board.

TAIWAN

Perhaps no other central bank in APAC enjoys the prestige and full autonomy as that bestowed on the Bank of Taiwan, and it would be fair to say that the institution has earned its privilege.

The bank’s job has been made easier in recent years in the form of surging exports–thanks in part to former US President Trump’s trade war with China–and hence a healthy current account surplus.

Bank of Taiwan reduced the discount rate to a record low of 1.125% last year, keeping the refinancing rate on secured loans steady at 1.5% and providing SME support via US$6.6bn of special loans.

This policy proved on the mark as Taiwan’s GDP returned to pre-pandemic levels in the third quarter of last year, with unemployment manageable at 3.8% although at -0.2% inflation was perhaps too low. The bank forecasts inflation but does not target it and governor Yang Chin-long has disavowed the possibility of negative interest rates.

THAILAND

The Bank of Thailand’s governor Sethaput Suthiwarnarueput last October compared the country to a “patient in an intensive care unit” an appropriate comment given the damage the pandemic has wreaked on the Thai economy’s key tourism industry - crimping 10% from GDP last year - to say nothing of the political unrest backdrop and declining exports which collapsed 18% in 2020.

Still, the economy managed to avoid the BoT’s forecast of a 7.8% drop in GDP last year, printing a 6.1% decline. Support was provided in the form of a debt moratorium initiated in April 2020 which was extended to June of this year and was focused on SMEs. The bank has voiced concern that the moratorium could create moral hazard and systemic risk to the financial system.

There were three policy rate cuts in 2020, bringing the rate to an all-time 0.5% low and banks were allowed by the BoT to use investment grade bonds as collateral to borrow within its US$30bn lending facility.

UZBEKISTAN

Last year was not an easy one for the Central Bank of Uzbekistan as inflation was rampant, clocking 12.9% thanks to a decline in the sum–in the face of collapsing exports to China and Russia and declining raw materials prices–and the effects of a 10bb cut in the policy rate to 15%.

The country appears to have concluded that a fully independent central bank would enhance its economic prospects and in 2019 overhauled the central bank law to that effect, under which inflation targeting was introduced in 2020–at no more than 10% in 2021 and 5% from 2023 onwards–and wherein the policy rate must be reviewed eight times per year.

VIETNAM

Last year the State Bank of Vietnam successfully kept a lid on inflation–which came in at 3.85% against the backdrop of a stable dong, helping to deliver one of the few convincing GDP growth stories in APAC, with growth registering a relatively impressive 2.9% year-over-year.

Vietnam was less affected by the impact of Covid-19 than many of its regional peers, having sealed borders early and conducting an early, although brief lockdown.

Although the reserve ratio was not cut, liquidity was provided via the imposition of low return rates on dong and foreign reserves of 0% and 5% respectively, providing banks with an incentive to lend.

Middle East & Africa

ALGERIA

Rosthom Fadli | GRADE: C

In 2021 Algeria started a fragile recovery, mainly on the back of higher hydrocarbon prices and public spending, but the slow pace of vaccination (less than 20% of the population is expected to be vaccinated by the end of the year) is still a major obstacle. Governor Rosthom Fadli prolonged the policy rate cuts implemented at the beginning of the pandemic and gradually lowered reserve requirements from 10% to 2% in February 2021, but the additional liquidities were quickly converted into currency in circulation and banking deposits further declined. Credit-wise, Fadli lowered the liquidity coefficient to 60% but credit growth slowed down significantly and the majority of credit lines that were issued profited state-owned companies rather than SMEs or households. Inflation was contained to 2,8% in 2020 but expected to be higher in 2021 and the real economy is still dependent on black market exchange rates. Despite repeated calls from international institutions to boost private sector the Algerian economy remains dominated by state-owned enterprises.

ANGOLA

José de Lima Massano | GRADE: B–

José de Lima Massano demonstrated unbridled zeal in pushing for the independence of the National Bank of Angola (NBA). This year he made a breakthrough with the enactment of a new law, which among other things gave NBA a new mandate to stabilize prices. NBA monetary policy committee took the new mandate with gusto, increasing its benchmark rate by an unprecedented 450 basis points, to 20% from 15.5% in July. With the rate last raised in November 2017, NBA was explicit the huge adjustment is designed to tame inflation. In June, inflation rate stood at 25.3%, up from 24.9% in May. This has made the central bank resort to aggressive measures to attain its target of 19.5% by year end. Apart from reigning in on inflation, Massano is also spearheading the clean-up of banks, particularly state-owned and he’s pushing for recapitalization after setting the minimum core capital at $11.6 million.

BAHRAIN

Rasheed Al Maraj | GRADE: B–

Tiny Bahrain is trying to keep its head out of the water after the dual shock from the pandemic and falling oil prices. Throughout 2021, the government and the CBB chose to extended the COVID stimulus package – including loan instalments to help households, banks and businesses get back on track. Growth is expected to reach 3,3% this year but it proving increasingly costly for Bahrain to keep on spending without serious fiscal reform. Debt to GDP ratio increased exponentially, from 102% in 2019 to 133% in 2020. The IMF expects it to reach 155% in 2026. Bahraini banks remained sound and strong throughout the crisis, although the IMF warns there might be concerns over profitability and asset quality once the effects of stimulus packages wear off. Governor Rasheed Al-Maraj is particularly forward-thinking when it comes to Fintech, cryptocurrencies, cloud and innovation in general.

BANK OF CENTRAL AFRICAN STATES (BEAC)

Abbas Mahamat Tolli | GRADE: B–

BEAC is agile in balancing the economic interests of its six member countries namely Gabon, Cameroon, the Central African Republic, Chad, the Republic of the Congo and Equatorial Guinea CEMAC. Amidst the ravages of Covid-19 that saw the region plunge into a severe recession in 2020, BEAC has maintained its benchmark rate at 3.25% since March to stimulate economic recovery. BEAC has admitted the road to recovery is bound to be bumpy and has downgraded its economic growth projections to 1.3% this year from 1.9% forecast in April. Part of measures to stimulate recovery have included weekly liquidity injection operations to support the CEMAC banking system and boost financing of key sectors of the economy. With the pandemic’s impacts on CEMAC economies easing, BEAC has resumed liquidity absorption operations to mop-up excess liquidity. Early September, it launched an operation aimed at absorbing $180.2 million from banking system. This followed a similar operation in late August.

BOTSWANA

Moses Pelaelo | GRADE: B+

Botswana’s central bank cut its benchmark interest rate to a record low of 3.75% from 4.25% in October last year. Since then, the rate remained unchanged to support economic growth and contain inflation, which at 8.9% in July remained above the upper bound of the bank’s medium-term target range of 3%-6%. In its August meeting, the bank’s monetary policy committee signaled its intent to remain accommodative. Botswana, whose economy contracted by 8.9% in 2020, is set for an astonishing rebound. Government projects 9.7% growth in 2021, compared with 8.8% forecast in February due to higher diamond sales and a recent rebasing of GDP accounts. Despite boasting of a vibrant banking sector, Pelaelo wants BOB to have more autonomy and is pushing for amendment of laws in that direction, which should facilitate innovation.

CENTRAL BANK OF WEST AFRICAN STATES (BCEAU)

Tiémoko Meyliet Kone | GRADE: B+

Political instability in West Africa, including two coups in Mali, a member of BCEAO, is raising concerns over immediate and short-term economic prospects of the region. BCEAO monetary policy committee, in its June meeting, reckoned that improving of the security situation is a prerequisite in sustaining recovery that is projected at 5.6% in 2021 from 1.5% last year. The bank, which besides Mali also serves Senegal, Togo, Burkina Faso, Benin, Niger and Côte d’Ivoire, has adopted an accommodative monetary stance. The bank has maintained its benchmark rate at 2% since June last year. This is driven by favourable macroeconomic factors including inflation that stood at 2.2% in the first quarter. Over the next 24 months, BCEAO forecasts the rate to stand at 1.9%, which should be within its target zone of 1-3%. For Koné, having his contract renewed in August last year for another 6-year term is a show of confidence in his leadership.

EGYPT

Tarek Amer | GRADE: A

Governor Tarek Amar continues on his mission to reform the Egyptian economy. Late 2020, the CBE passed a new banking law to strengthen the financial sector. Key changes include an important increase in minimum capital requirements for local and foreign banks, new ownership regulations and compulsory publication of financial data. Law 194/2020 also gives provisions for the CBE to issue digital banking licenses, although this has yet to be implemented. Egypt’s fintech sector is currently booming partly thanks to the CBE’s forward-thinking approach to innovation. In 2021, inflation grew above 5% but remains within official targets. Amar’s data-driven monetary policies were praised by international financial institutions and investors. In 2020, Egypt was one of the only countries in the world to escape recession and this year 5,2% growth is expected.

ETHIOPIA

Yinager Dessie | GRADE: C–

Since 2018 when Abiy Ahmed took office as Ethiopia’s prime minister, the country has been on a reform trajectory. Part of the reforms have included gradual and partial opening of the financial services sector. After years of stellar economic performance, growth is projected at a mere 2% in 2021. A domestic crisis has stalled economic policies, including plans by the National Bank of Ethiopia (NBE) to set up a benchmark interest rate and introduce a floating exchange rate. Ethiopia is already grappling with dwindling foreign exchange reserves, which stood at $3 billion in 2020. This has forced NBE to embark on a gold buying spree to shore up reserves.

THE GAMBIA

Buah Saidy | GRADE: Too Early to Say

The Gambia is under intense pressure, with a third wave of Covid hampering recovery, according to the IMF’s September review. The central bank under Saidy remains accommodative so far.

GHANA

Ernest Addison | GRADE: B–

The Bank of Ghana is proving its mettle in steering monetary policy. For most of the year, the bank followed a tight monetary stance. It held its policy rate at 13.5% following a 100 basis points cut in May. The tight stance resulted in headline inflation declining from 10.3% in March to 7.8% in June. The Cedi remains largely stable while the country has managed to boast reserves following the issuance of a $3 billion Eurobond in March. Flipside is that a huge chunk of the proceeds will be directed towards public debt servicing. Stock of public debt stands at $5.5 billion, equivalent to 76.6% of GDP. After structural reforms of the banking sector, the industry is on a sound footing underpinned by improved solvency, liquidity and profitability.

IRAQ

Mustapha Ghaleb | GRADE: TOO EARLY TO SAY

Governor Mustafa Ghaleb was appointed in September 2020 – he faces the difficult task of overseeing the stability of the Iraqi banking sector when the country is struggling with war, debt, international sanctions and traffics.IT is too early for Global Finance to evaluate his performance.

ISRAEL

Amir Yaron | GRADE: A–

Israel’s central bank has been aggressive in its 2020 actions to preserve macroeconomic and financial stability. As a result, the economy experienced a milder contraction than other developed countries (GDP was down 2.6% and it is expected to increase by more than 5% in 2021). The central bank, which has a solid reputation, is expected to wind down some of its current expansionary tools if a fourth coronavirus lockdown is not proving too negative on the economy.

“Alongside the anchoring of interest rates at close to zero, the central bank’s policy framework has enabled the smooth financing of the economy and a strong rebound in economic activity. Israel’s economy bounced back following its rapid vaccination rollout earlier this year and the central bank started to phase out some of its emergency support programs. The initiative that provided discounted loans to the banking sector ceased in July and the central bank will probably stop its bond purchase program at the end of this year,” says Liam Peach at Capital Economics.

“Intervention in the FX market will remain a key part of the central bank’s toolkit for some time, but the size of these purchases may fall as the global recovery matures and sharp upwards pressure on the shekel subsides. Even so, Israel’s economy is likely to struggle to generate the price pressures needed to meet the central bank’s 1-3% inflation target on a sustained basis and the prospect of interest rate hikes will remain a distant prospect,” says Peach.

JORDAN

Ziad Fariz | GRADE: B–

To save itself from the pandemic, Jordan borrowed on international capital markets as well as from bilateral and multilateral sources. As a result of these financial inflows, the CBJ increased its reserves – that now cover three times the required benchmark. This shows resilience to external shocks but public debt is soaring at almost 100% of GDP. In 2020, Governor Ziad Fariz reduced required reserve ratio from 7% to 5% providing banks with $775 million free of charge to help them support credit growth and investment. Credit to private sector grew by 6,3% in 2020 compared to 4,3% in 2019 and early data from 2021 shows demand for credit remains strong. Being an oil importer, Jordan benefited from the drop in energy prices during the pandemic. The economy contracted by only 1,6% but the labour market was hit hard with unemployment rising to 24,7%. This year, economic recovery is expected to be very mild.

KENYA

Patrick Njoroge | GRADE: B+

Rising political temperatures as Kenya heads into an already bitterly divisive presidential transitional election in August next year is igniting economic consternations. Going by history, Kenya is prone to violence during elections. The central bank reckons the rising temperatures do not augur well for the economy that is on recovery trajectory after being ravaged by Covid-19. With the economy operating below its potential level, the apex bank has stuck with an accommodative monetary policy stance. Effectively, the benchmark rate has remained unchanged at 7% since March last year. In July, the bank published a white paper that it contends will enhance the effectiveness of monetary policy and support anchoring of inflation expectations. The objective is a shift towards forward-looking policy approach. Despite being open-minded on financial innovations, Njoroge has banned currency speculative trading and presided over local currency stability with an iron fist.

KUWAIT

Mohammad Yousef Al-Hashel | GRADE: A

Governor Mohammad Al-Hasheel is one of the main advocates of economic reform in Kuwait. In a country where public wages account for half of the state budget, recent actions include lowering the risk for SMEs from 75% to 25% and changing the bankruptcy law to free business owners from the threat of imprisonment in case of debt defaults. The CBK is also very pro-active on fintech and digital banking. This year, inflation was under control and the Kuwaiti dinar remained stable but the country still faced many challenges such as the inability to issue debt for lack of a debt law. “Monetary tools are not sufficient to address structural challenges” Al-Hashel said during a conference in July. “There is an urgent need for economic reforms, and all parties, especially the executive and legislative authority, must work to address all imbalances”. For the foreseeable future, oil exports will continue to drive Kuwait’s economy. After declining by 9,9% in 2020, the country’s GDP should grow 2.4% in 2021.

LEBANON

Riad Salamé | GRADE: B–

Riad Salameh has served as governor of Banque du Liban for 27 years, maintaining monetary stability through a long series of crises and winning a string of A grades from Global Finance. His record has been stained, however, by recent allegations that he inflated the bank’s assets by more than $6 billion using unorthodox accounting methods. Salame says the central bank’s accounting systems “are not hidden from anyone” and are used by other central banks.

He has been feuding with the former prime minister of Lebanon, Hassan Diab, whose government defaulted on $90 billion of debt in March—over Salameh’s objections. The Hezbollah-led government resigned after the deadly August 4 explosion in Beirut triggered public outrage. Salameh has a court date this month, after a group of Lebanese lawyers formally accused him in July of embezzlement of central bank assets and mismanagement of public funds. Salameh has described the lawsuit as “groundless.”

MADAGASCAR

Henri Rabarijohn | GRADE: D+

Madagascar’s financial services sector, according to the IMF, is in dire need of widespread structural reforms. These cuts across strengthening of the monetary policy framework to transition to interest targeting, increasing the efficiency of the foreign exchange market, strengthening financial sector stability and development to pursuing financial inclusion. Despite being in office for close to two years, Rabarijohn, who became governor in November 2019, has performed dismally on all fronts. The consensus is that Rabarijohn is yet to stamp his authority in steering the country’s central bank, which in August held its policy rate at 7.20%. When the IMF approved a $312.4 million loan under the Extended Credit Facility in March, it put the apex bank on the spot over its forex management program centered on increasing gold reserves. The banking sector also remains underdeveloped, with four banks commanding over 80% market share in a country where only 30% of the adult population has a bank account.

MAURITANIA

Cheikh El Kebir Moulay Taher | GRADE: D

Taher was appointed as the Central Bank of Mauritania (BCM) governor in January 2020. Having built his career at BCM, Taher found himself in familiar grounds when he assumed office though many could see the appointment as a demotion from a position of Minister of Economy and Industry. BCM has maintained unchanged the current stance of monetary policy that is aimed to anchor economic recovery. Growth is forecast at 2.8% from 2% contraction in 2020. Though Mauritania received $23.8 million from the IMF in March, mounting public debt hovers uncomfortably on the economy that is largely dependent on fishery and services sectors. Inflation is also on an upward trajectory, reaching 2.7% in May from 1.8% in December last year and is projected to accelerate to 4.1% in 2021. BCM expects the banking industry to play a central role in the recovery and has encouraged banks to suspend dividend payments to preserve capital and increase lending to the private sector.

MAURITIUS

Harvesh Kumar Seegolam | GRADE: B

Despite being in office for 18 months, Seegolam is commanding respect over the way he is steering the Bank of Mauritius (BOM). In August, the bank maintained the repo rate at 1.85%. The rate remains unchanged since April last year. Going into the future, BOM intends to revamp the monetary policy framework. The aim is to make it forward-looking and provide greater transparency. It will also strengthen the monetary policy operations and transmission mechanisms. One area that is of key importance to BOM is “tolerable inflation.” Though largely under check, inflation picked to 2.2% in June from 1.8% a year ago and is projected at 3.5% for 2021. BOM’s proactive measure, which includes ensuring stability of the country’s vibrant banking industry, should be instrumental in economic recovery. Growth is projected at 5% in 2021.

MOROCCO

Abdellatif Jouahri | GRADE: A

With the world economy at a halt, Morocco seized the opportunity to launch ambitious structural reforms including a new investment fund to support private sector growth, a new legal framework for state-owned companies and a new social protection program. At the central bank, policy interest rate remains unchanged at historically low 1,5% (from 2,25% in 2019 – two cuts in 2020) and Moroccan banks showed resilience throughout the crisis. Inflation was kept below 1% and the Dirham which is pegged 60% to the euro and 40% to the USD, remained stable. This year, Governor Abdellatif Jouahri took a closer look at financial innovation and cryptocurrencies. “The crisis has shown that digital technologies will take up a lot of space and importance, and not only for trade and commerce, but also in monetary terms” he said in a recent press conference. In 2020, the kingdom’s economy contracted by 7% - the highest recession on record but expects 4,6% growth in 2021. Morocco has also embarked on an ambitious vaccination program that should allow the economy to recover at a faster pace than other MENA countries.

MOZAMBIQUE

Rogério Zandamela | GRADE: C

In September, Zandamela was reappointed as Bank of Mozambique (BOM) governor for a second five-year term. For President Filipe Nyusi, this was a show of confidence in the governor who has tried to clean the mess of the ‘tuna bond,’ rein in inflation, stabilize and streamline the banking sector—including fining Standard Bank for allegedly fraudulent practices. In July, BOM maintained its benchmark rate at 13.25%, in line with inflation that stood at 5.52% in June. The rate has remained unchanged since January when it was hiked by 300 basis points from 10.25%. Despite macroeconomic stability, BOM has raised concerned over “growing risks and uncertainties” on the economy mainly because of Islamic insurgency, debt crisis and extreme weather. The country expects the economy to grow at a mere 1.5% in 2021.

NAMIBIA

Johannes Gawaxab | GRADE: D+

More than a year after he took over as governor, Gawaxab continues to adopt a cautious approach in monetary policy. In August, the Bank of Namibia (BON) kept the repo rate unchanged at 3.75% terming it appropriate in supporting the weak domestic economy and safeguarding the one-to-one link between the Namibia Dollar and the South African Rand. For Namibia, Covid-19 has had extensive advance impacts, prompting the central bank to warn against in June when the country experienced a third wave of infections. Key sectors of the economy like tourism, mining, agriculture, manufacturing and construction have been badly ravaged. The ripple effects have been significant decline in banking industry profits and surge in NPLs. Concerns over the stability of the industry has forced BON to heightened credit risk monitoring and carry out stress tests. The weak economy has forced BON to revise its economic growth projections to 1.4% from an earlier forecast of 2.7%.

NIGERIA

Godwin Emefiele | GRADE: C

In recent years, Nigeria’s central bank has engaged in deliberate measures to ensure the stability of the Naira. The measures have included a tight grip on the local currency and even halting the sale of forex to bureau de changes. Unfortunately, the measures have not borne the desired fruits. In early September, the Naira was on a free-fall hitting a record low of N532 to the dollar. In many aspects, the volatility of the Naira is synonymous with the reign of Emefiele, which since 2014 has been characterized by rising inflation and tremors in the banking industry. In July, the apex bank held its benchmark rate at 11.5% for a fifth straight meeting. The decision was informed by the fact that the current situation neither gives room for tightening as it will hurt output growth, nor, loosening, as it will exacerbate inflationary pressures. In June, inflation stood at 17.75%, well above the bank’s ceiling. Notably, the bank is gearing to launch a digital currency, e-Naira.

OMAN

Tahir bin Salim Al Amri | GRADE: B–

Dual shock of COVID 19 and lower oil prices hit Oman hard but with a rapid response and a strong stimulus package, the economy only contracted 2,8% in 2020. In March this year, the government and the CBO introduced an Economic Stimulus Plan to extend support to all sectors affected by the pandemic. Governor Tahir Al Amri contained inflation and kept the Omani Riyal pegged to the dollar. Banks remain strong and although not at the level of its GCC peers, Al Amri supports digital banking and innovation. Oman however needs to continue fiscal reform to reduce its debt. In April, the sultanate introduced a long-awaited 5% tax on added value (VAT). While this measure will inevitably cause inflation, it is an important step towards economic diversification. With the help of a fast-moving vaccination campaign, growth is expected to reach 2,5% in 2021.

QATAR

Abdulla Bin Saoud Al-Thani | GRADE: A–

This year marked the end of the GCC diplomatic rift and the comeback of Qatar. In that context, the central bank played a vital role in controlling economic volatility and assisting recovery. With vaccination well underway and strong demand for gas from Asian countries – Qatar’s main export and source of income - growth is expected to pick up at 3% this year. Inflation was under control throughout 2021 and the Qatari Riyal will remain pegged to the USD for the foreseeable future. “I don’t think we’ll change our regime at this moment” Governor Abdulla Al Thani recently told Bloomberg. Overall, the Qatari banking sector is well capitalised. Local and foreign lenders demonstrated they have strong buffers to withstand shock. As the pandemic boosted the need for digital banking and online payment facilities, the CBQ showed a strong commitment to fintech with dedicated start-up programs, regulatory mentorship, cyber-security framework and an upcoming regulatory sandbox.

RWANDA

John Rwangombwa | GRADE: B+

Rwanda’s nascent financial services sector has not stopped the country’s central bank from being assertive. In August, the National Bank of Rwanda (NBR) held its repo rate at 4.5% to support economic recovery. The rate has remained unchanged since April last year in line with low inflation that is projected to evolve below 2% in 2021. Being among the fastest growing economies, with growth projected to rebound to 5.1%, NBR is encouraging foray of foreign banks into the country as part of efforts to drive growth in financial services. To guarantee stability of the industry, NBR raised the core capital to $21 million in 2019. The bank is also keen on facilitating innovations to deepen financial inclusion.

SAUDI ARABIA

Fahad Al-Mubarak | GRADE: Too Early to Say

Fahad Al-Mubarak was appointed Governor of SAMA in January 2021 – a position he already held between 2011 and 2016. It is too early for Global Finance to evaluate his performance. His main challenge will be to oversee the stability of the Saudi banking sector while the country moves away from oil economy.

SOUTH AFRICA

Lesetja Kganyago | GRADE: A–

South Africa’s economy has been in turmoil in recent years, a situation that has been exacerbated by Covid-19 and civil unrests. But the South Africa Reserve Bank has been bold in responding to the shocks. It has cut its benchmark interest rate to 3.5%, the lowest level in about five decades. The rate has remained unchanged since July last year. With inflation being within the bank’s range at 4.9% in June, Governor Kganyago thinks it is time to adopt an inflation “point range” of 3% as opposed to a 3% to 6% target range used currently. Kganyago contends that while this might ignite short term pains, in the long run it is ideal for the economy that is forecast to grow by 4% this year. On its part, the banking sector remains sound, liquid

and well capitalized despite grappling with bad debts and low profits. Five banks continue to dominate, accounting for 90% of assets.

TANZANIA

Florens Luoga | GRADE: C+

In July, the Tanzania’s central bank introduced a special loans fund amounting to $432 million for commercial banks and other financial institutions to tap and on-lend to the private sector. The decision was informed due to concerns of low credit uptake by the private sector largely because of Covid-19 and high interest rates. The high rates even saw the bank ordered by President Samia Suluhu to intervene. Apart from cutting its policy rate from 7% to 5%, the bank set limit of lending to the agricultural sector at below 10%. The objective was to get the economy back on track, with growth projected at between 3.5% and 5.5% in 2021. In September, the country received a $567.2 million financing from the IMF to fund the recovery process after dropping its Covid-19 denial stance.