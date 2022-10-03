Banco Central del Paraguay confirmed its tradition of stability with a solid monetary policy, first during the pandemic and later the Ukraine war. In July, it corrected its inflation estimates for the year up to 8.8%, well above the 4% target, and revised its growth estimate to 0.2%.

In July, Moody’s confirmed the government of Paraguay’s long-term Ba1 issuer ratings and senior unsecured bond ratings and changed the outlook to positive from stable because “a track record of solid growth and prudent fiscal policy are supporting Paraguay’s positive credit momentum; fiscal and debt metrics compare favorably with those of Baa-rated sovereigns.” In August, the Financial Action Task Force of Latin America decided not to include Paraguay in the gray list despite a current investigation of the country’s former President Horacio Cartes.

PERU

Peru’s central bank started an aggressive cycle of monetary tightening in August 2021, doubling its benchmark policy rate to 0.5%. Since then, it has raised its rate 12 times, to 6% in July. Despite this, inflation reached a 25-year high in the country amid street protests against the increased cost of living. Peru is facing one of the steepest slowdowns in the region. “Peru’s constant political gridlock has thus far prevented President Pedro Castillo from implementing much of his leftist policy agenda, keeping Peru’s business-friendly operating environment in place,” says Fitch Solutions’ Trahan. Julio Velarde, now in his fourth consecutive term, has led the central bank since 2006. He showed a strong and immediate response to the surge in inflation. “The [inflationary] price rises are not only external; they also correspond to local dynamics more persistent than anticipated,” says Diego Santana Fombona, an economist at Ecoanalitica. “However, the real interest rate remains at negative levels, which is why the incentives to obtain credit are maintained, just as, to date, activity figures continue to show sustained growth, despite a slight slowdown.”

SURINAME

Suriname, South America’s smallest country, was carrying an estimated total debt of just $3.4 billion at the end of 2021 when the IMF approved $673 million in new funds, based on the country’s plan to address fiscal and external imbalances.

Now, in the fall of 2022, Suriname is in default on its external debt and wrangling with international creditors. A March review by the IMF says the country’s recovery program remained “on track despite difficult social and economic conditions.” The central bank, in particular, is praised in the executive board discussion for its commitment to “achieving a downward path for inflation and maintaining a market-determined exchange rate,” and the report notes that “proactive steps have also been taken to address vulnerabilities in the banking system.”

TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO

Higher international prices of oil and gas are supporting economic growth in 2022, with S&P projecting a GDP increase in 2022 of 4.5% and of 3.9% in 2023. The central bank cut the key repurchase rate to 3.5% at the start of the pandemic in order to support the economy and has left it unchanged. “A heavily managed exchange rate and a small open economy effectively limit the role of monetary policy,” says S&P, which revised the nation’s outlook from stable to negative. The central bank has traditionally kept a low interest rate.

US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell was late in tightening policy as inflation rose, and now he could be the first head of the Federal Reserve to face stagflation since Paul Volcker at the beginning of the ’80s. Several Fed board members expressed self-criticism for having been slow to act. Observers such as former head of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, William Dudley, commenting on June’s 75 bp hike, stressed how sudden moves by a central bank can have bad impact. “When the Fed changes their mind at the last minute like this,” said Dudley, “it does have the potential to undermine the credibility” of its critically important communication with markets and the public. Still, the Fed gets credit for self-correcting. “Having acknowledged the mistake,” notes Michael Pearce, senior economist at Capital Economics, “they have moved very quickly back to neutral setting.”

URUGUAY

Diego Labat | GRADE: A–

The Banco Central del Uruguay, which only in 2020 adopted a monetary policy rate, has aggressively increased the cost of money—ordering seven straight rate hikes since August 2021, for a total of 475 bps, to 9.75%. Central Bank Governor Diego Labat says that 2022 will see a year-end inflation at around 8.5%, well above the 5.8 % of 2021. But he is determined that, no matter what is happening in the rest of the world, Uruguay will bring it down. “Inflation in the United States, in Europe and in the region is on the order of 10%. Ours is below 10%,” he said at a parliamentary presentation in July. “The issue is how long this is going to last. I want to be clear about that. In other words, in six months we will no longer have this inflation.”

VENEZUELA

Calixto José Ortega Sánchez | GRADE: F

The Venezuelan economy remains trapped in a state of high inflation, currency depreciation and international scorn—although this year’s sharp increase in oil prices has been a great help. Still, in July, the British government (which supported opposition candidate Juan Guaidó) refused Banco Central de Venezuela (BCV) Governor Calixto Ortega Sánchez’s demand to repatriate roughly $1 billion worth of Venezuelan gold that had been deposited with the Bank of England.

While this year’s soaring oil prices are bolstering the economy, even with production below prior capacity, there is great pressure on all non-oil sectors. “We expect that the Venezuelan economy will grow at least 9.7% by 2022,” says Ecoanalitica’s Bárcenas; but he cautions that “inflation and the exchange rate will continue to yield to the limitations that the BCV continues to impose, with annual price growth [expected] of 150.8% and an official closing exchange rate of 7.97 Venezuelan bolívares per US dollar for this year.”

—The Americas by Tiziana Barghini

EUROPE

BELARUS

Pavel Kallaur | GRADE: D

Rising global commodity prices and domestic inflation are taking their toll on the Belarusian economy, which according to the World Bank will see its GDP contract by almost 3% this year. Kallaur and the National Bank of the Republic of Belarus responded by raising the key policy rate: first to 9.25% in 2021; then, in February this year, with the Belarusian ruble losing 20% against the euro and dollar following the Russian invasion, by another 275 basis points (bps), to 12%. Further increases to stabilize the ruble are expected in the near term; but according to the Belarus in Focus Information Office, a Warsaw-based nonprofit, nonpartisan organization working closely with Belarusian and international journalists, the central bank is losing its influence on monetary policy as Alexander Lukashenko’s regime is said to be using force and intimidation to maintain loyalty among bankers and technocrats.

BULGARIA

Dimitar Radev | GRADE: A–

Having recovered well from the pandemic, Bulgaria’s economy is now battling inflation expected to exceed 11% in 2022 according to the IMF. The central bank has revised its growth forecasts downward from initial projections of more than 3% growth to less than 2% for both 2022 and 2023. However, Radev, whose term as central bank governor officially ended last year, has not followed his Central European peers in raising rates—largely because the currency, the lev, is pegged to the euro. Bulgaria says it is still on track to join the eurozone from January 1, 2024. This pronouncement comes despite bickering between the ruling party and opposition, slowing efforts to find a replacement for Radev. Whoever steps into his shoes will be responsible for finalizing preparations for Bulgaria to join the eurozone, an eventuality likely to be among Radev’s lasting legacies as central bank governor.

CZECH REPUBLIC

Aleš Michl | GRADE: Too Early To Say

With Jiří Rusnok’s term of office as central bank governor expiring in June, Michl, who is an economist by training and has worked as a journalist and economic adviser to the Czech Ministry of Finance and later the former Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babiš, left no one guessing how he would steer the central bank. “I will propose at the first Bank Board meeting in the summer, in my new role as governor that interest rates remain stable for a while,” he said when his appointment was formally announced in May. While most central banks in the region are raising interest rates to counter rapidly rising inflation, Michl’s “dovish transformation” proposes to end rate hikes. He expects inflation to be back on target in two years and notes that higher rates are not having much impact in reducing inflation.

DENMARK

Lars Rohde | GRADE: B+

After 10 years as governor of the Danmarks Nationalbank, Lars Rohde has announced he will be retiring at the end of January next year. The first central banker to introduce negative policy rates, in July 2012, Rohde will be leaving at a time when most central banks, including Denmark’s, are reversing the past decade of easy money. In a March 2022 assessment of the impact of the Ukraine war on the Danish economy, Rohde said GDP growth would contract by approximately one percentage point and inflation increase by approximately two percentage points this year. In step with European Central Bank (ECB) monetary policy (the Danmarks’ main remit is to keep the currency stable within a narrow peg to the euro), the bank, in July, raised the current-account rate, the rate of interest on certificates of deposit, and the lending rate by 0.5 percentage points.

EUROPEAN UNION

Christine Lagarde | GRADE: B+

Last year, Lagarde was adamant that the ECB would not act on what she termed “temporary inflation.” What a difference a few months make. With worsening inflation and war in Ukraine, Lagarde had to do a quick about-face: The era of negative interest rates and asset purchases is coming to an end. The ECB is calling it a “normalization.” Lagarde and the ECB certainly didn’t react as swiftly as other central banks to burgeoning inflation, but over the summer they tried to make up for lost time by hiking the three key ECB interest rates by 50 bps in an effort to bring inflation nearer to the 2% target. According to Eurostat, euro area annual inflation was expected to reach 9.1% in August. Given the challenges ahead—the eurozone is thought to be entering a recession—the ECB is taking a “meeting-by-meeting” approach to setting rates, hoping to thereby reach inflation objectives more quickly.

GEORGIA

Koba Gvenetadze | GRADE: A–

Gvenetadze has never been one to balk at doing what is needed to support the real economy, but he has his work cut out for him, not least because Georgia is geographically close to Ukraine. According to a June 2022 report by the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the war is expected to “dampen growth, raise inflation and widen the current account deficit.” In March, the National Bank of Georgia hiked the key policy rate 50 bps to 11%, a 14-year high, where it has since remained. “The central bank’s monetary policy stance remains appropriately focused on bringing down high inflation,” the IMF stated in a June press release announcing a $280 million standby arrangement for Georgia. “The authorities are committed to maintaining exchange rate flexibility, strengthening reserves and enhancing the central bank’s communication strategy. They have managed the initial impact of sanctions, with the central bank requiring banks to adhere to international sanctions, which has limited risks.”

HUNGARY

György Matolcsy | GRADE: B+

While the second quarter saw Hungary notch GDP growth of 6.5% year-on-year, ING analysts warn of a “technical recession” in the year’s second half. Inflation continued to accelerate in August, to 15.76%, the highest since May of 1998. Retail sales are falling and unemployment is rising. So far, Matolcsy and the Magyar Nemzeti Bank (MNB) have maintained a hawkish outlook, delivering a decisive 100 bps worth of increases in the base rate, which currently stands at 11.75%. But with inflation expected to peak in the 22% y-o-y region by the end of this year, according to ING analysts, the question is how far Matolcsy is willing to go. Analysts say the key rate could reach as high as 14% by December. But the MNB isn’t relying just on higher interest rates to mop up excess liquidity. The bank has also raised the reserve ratio for banks, including setting a new minimum daily reserve at 5%. Matolcsy’s hawkishness appears to have satisfied analysts’ expectations for now.

ICELAND

Ásgeir Jónsson | GRADE: A+

With 80% of the country’s energy coming from renewables, Iceland’s economy is better protected from rising energy prices than is the rest of Europe. However, the rising cost of living, especially for housing and domestic goods, has Jónsson worried—worried enough to be the first Western central bank governor to start tightening monetary policy, in early 2021. With the central bank initially forecasting inflation to peak at 11% later this year, Jónsson acted swiftly and decisively, instituting rate hikes of 75 bps to 100 bps. At its August meeting, the bank hiked interest rates by another 0.75 percentage points to reach 5.5%; and Jónsson has not ruled out further rate hikes to tackle “persistent house-price inflation and higher global inflation.” He is also not afraid to use other tools in the central bank’s toolbox—capping loan-to-value ratios on residential mortgages and debt service-to-income ratios—to control price inflation in Iceland’s housing market.

NORWAY

Ida Wolden Bache | GRADE: Too Early To Say

While her predecessor Øystein Olsen instituted some of the most drastic rate cuts in the Nordic region during the pandemic, the Norges Bank’s first ever female governor hasn’t wasted any time instituting a series of rate hikes, as inflation rose to its highest levels since 2008. Having already raised the policy rate to 1.25%, in August, Wolden Bache and the bank’s Monetary Policy and Financial Stability Committee hiked the key policy rate to 1.25%, then another 0.5%, to 1.75%. With food and energy prices ticking upward over the summer, Wolden Bache has hinted at further policy rate increases in the fall. “Low and stable inflation is important for the economy to function well and is a prerequisite for predictability,” the governor stated following August’s rate hike. “I don’t think any of us want to return to the Great Inflation of the 1970s.”

POLAND

Adam Glapiński | GRADE: C

Glapiński dismissed concerns about inflation last year, remaining dovish even as other central banks started inching interest rates up well in advance of more dire inflation forecasts. The Narodowy Bank Polski has steadily increased the reference rate over the past few months, with the last rate hike, to 6.5%, coming in July. But it looks like Glapiński will need to do more, judging by August’s surprise uptick in consumer price inflation, which rose to 16.1% year-on-year in August from 15.6% y-o-y in July. Glapiński may be looking for a peak in the rate hiking cycle, but ING analysts are adamant that further rises in inflation after the summer holidays and in early 2023 mean the hiking cycle is far from over.

ROMANIA

Mugur Isărescu | GRADE: C

In June, the IMF warned that Romania “is facing adverse spillovers from the war in Ukraine and rising inflation.” At its meeting in August, the National Bank of Romania (NBR) tightened its main policy rate to 5.5% from 4.7%. According to Focus Economics, the policy rate could end the year at 6.3%, coming back down to 6% in 2023. However, compared to his Central and Eastern European peers, Isărescu has less leeway to hike rates, given fears about the impact on the Romanian economy. Hence, analysts remain skeptical about the NBR’s ability to meet its 2.5% inflation target. “Considering that the bank hiked too little to control expectations and that it remains reluctant to tighten as it aims to avoid a recession, despite rather reasonable growth currently and large EU funds available, we do not believe in a return to the target in 2024 or later, unless a deep recession materializes,” states economist Nicolaie Chidesciuc of J.P. Morgan.

RUSSIA

Elvira Nabiullina | GRADE: No Grade

Due to the war in Ukraine, Global Finance editors have decided not to award grades to the Russian and Ukrainian central bank governors this year. Still, it is worth noting that Nabiullina has steered the Russian economy and the ruble through one of its most challenging periods to date, under an unprecedented level of economic sanctions and the freezing of approximately $300 billion of Russian central bank assets globally. Amid rumors that she wanted to leave the central bank following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the ruble lost half its value in February. Nabiullina immediately went into defense mode, shoring up the currency by boosting the key interest rate from 9.5% to 20%. It was this step that led to the ruble’s remarkable recovery. Under Nabiullina’s guidance, the central bank is also pondering a plan to buy as much as 70 billion in yuan and other “friendly” currencies to help with the further de-dollarization of its reserves. However, the war will shrink the Russian economy. According to Russian central bank forecasts, GDP will decline this year by 4% to 6%. Over the next year, according to Nabiullina, GDP will edge down by 1% to 4%.

SWEDEN

Stefan Ingves | GRADE: A

Stefan Ingves, who swam against the tide of monetary policy, will finally bow out as governor of the Sveriges Riksbank at the end of this year. Having begun his service in 2006, he has seen his term of office extended twice. For the past few years, he was among the camp of central bankers who presided over zero-interest or reference rates. The pandemic saw him embark on a relatively large asset-purchasing program, including purchases of corporate bonds for the very first time. Now he is departing at a time when Sweden’s 2%-inflation-targeting regime, which was first introduced in 1995, is experiencing its first real test. The bank’s policy rate is expected to be close to 2% by the start of next year to contain rising inflation that is likely to remain above 7% for the remainder of the year, according to the Riksbank’s July monetary policy report. This is what Ingves means by “acting forcefully” to rein in inflation, which he stated in August is “far off the mark.” He will be replaced by the current director of the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority, Erik Thedéen.

SWITZERLAND

Thomas Jordan | GRADE: B+

In June, Jordan and the Swiss National Bank finally relented, shrugging off 15 years without increases in its policy rate with a 0.5 percentage point hike; but at minus 0.25%, it is still in negative territory. Jordan still seems to be trying to distinguish between temporary and sustained inflationary pressure, judging by his comments at the Jackson Hole Economic Policy Symposium in August. Inflation is still relatively low in Switzerland compared to other countries, holding steady at 3.4% to 3.5% for most of the summer. Jordan was quick to act, even though inflation is likely to remain mild for the Swiss “in the broader European context,” says Focus Economics, “thanks to the country’s limited reliance on fossil fuels for electricity generation, ingrained low inflation expectations, the franc’s appreciation this year against the euro, and mild wage growth.”

TURKEY

Şahap Kavcıoğlu | GRADE: D

Turkey’s central bank has never been one for orthodox monetary policy. Following a succession of rate cuts during the pandemic at the behest of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, raising concerns about political interference in monetary policy, the central bank is now battling skyrocketing inflation—which stood at over 80% in August, a 24-year high. Turkey’s central bank has lurched from a currency crisis to an all-out economic one, and the revolving door of the central bank’s governorship hasn’t helped matters; but Kavcıoğlu has lasted surprisingly longer than some predecessors. When downgrading Turkey to B+ negative watch in February, Fitch Ratings said it “does not expect the authorities’ policy response to reduce inflation, including foreign exchange-protected deposits, targeted credit and capital flow measures, will sustainably ease macroeconomic and financial stability risks.” Fitch also noted a potential for “additional destabilizing policy easing or stimulus policies ahead of the 2023 general elections.” In July, Fitch further downgraded the country to B.

UKRAINE

Kyrylo Shevchenko | GRADE: No Grade

When Shevchenko, a former chairman of state-owned Ukrgasbank, became the central bank chairman in 2020, he promised to defend its independence. But under martial law, imposed since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February, Shevchenko and the central bank have had to navigate a tricky route between stabilizing the economy, minimizing panic and supporting the citizenry by setting up fundraising accounts to directly receive donations from inside and outside the country for the Ukrainian army and humanitarian needs. The bank has also bought war bonds to finance critical expenses of the government. The task for Shevchenko is daunting. Fitch Ratings estimates inflation will accelerate from 22.2% in July to 30% by the end of this year “due to monetary financing, ongoing supply chain disruptions, weak monetary policy transmission and the hryvnia depreciation, and to remain high in 2023, averaging 20%.”

UNITED KINGDOM

Andrew Bailey | GRADE: C

With the UK suffering the highest inflation rate in the G10 (10.1% in July), all eyes are on Governor Andrew Bailey. The bank’s mandate is to maintain monetary and financial stability, but Bailey was slow with interest rate hikes, which came only in August when the bank rate increased by a mild 0.5 percentage points, to 1.75%. The UK’s new prime minister, Liz Truss, clearly had the Bank of England and Bailey in her sights during her leadership campaign, when she blamed the bank for letting inflation reach new highs. Bailey faces a multitude of economic headwinds, not least of which is energy-induced inflation. Despite a government support package for rising energy prices being announced by the Truss government, Bailey may be forced to hike rates much further than he would like. September’s mini-budget, which saw sweeping tax cuts announced to ward off a deep recession, could fuel inflation even further.

—Europe by Anita Hawser