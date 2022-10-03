In 2017, Bulchandani led ‘The Fearless Girl’ campaign, which challenged the male dominance of Wall Street’s charging bull statue, by counterposing a bronze statue of a defiant young girl facing it down.

Ogilvy, the advertising behemoth, appointed 53-year-old Devika Bulchandani as the Global Chief Executive Officer in early September, making her the first woman of color to run the international agency. She will manage all the company’s services across a network of 131 offices in 93 countries. Bulchandini currently sits on the board of the ERA Coalition and the Ad Council.

Prior to this new appointment she served as global president and CEO of Ogilvy North America, which has earned a range of honors under her leadership. Her tenure at Ogilvy followed a long career at McCann, where she served as president of McCann North America, and led the agency to a slew of awards. Bulchandani herself is a recipient of several honors for advertising and leadership, including US Advertising Agency Head of the Year and Working Mother of the Year. Born in Amritsar, India, she graduated with a BA degree in English and Psychology from St Xavier’s in Mumbai and an MA in Communications at the University of Southern California.

In 2017, Bulchandani led ‘The Fearless Girl’ campaign, which challenged the male dominance of Wall Street’s charging bull statue, by counterposing a bronze statue of a defiant young girl facing it down. The conversation between the two works captured the public imagination, and the girl became a metaphor for women in business. Bulchandani was also instrumental in crafting the “Priceless” and “True Name” long-running campaigns for Mastercard, the former positioned it as a friendly company and against materialization, and the latter, the first of its kind, empowered the transgender and the non-binary people to have their names printed in their Mastercard.