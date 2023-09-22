Paraguay’s economy is recovering from last year’s severe drought, with an expected GDP expansion of 4.5% after a yearly average of 4% over the past decade and declining inflation. The Central Bank of Paraguay (BCP) is laser-focused on its monetary task—managing a tightening policy cycle—and with a stable financial and banking sector. Inflation is back toward the target and the currency, the guarani, is one of the more stable of Latin America.

“According to BCP’s forecast, inflation will fall to 4.7% in 2023 from 8.1% in 2022,” notes the IMF in its June country report.

“The BCP has hiked aggressively since July 2021 and has maintained its policy rate at 8.5% since September 2022, as it sought to balance the low growth it saw in 2022 with rising prices. In 2023, as inflation has moderated, and as growth rebounded strongly, the BCP has remained cautious, keeping rates steady and waiting for inflation to come down toward its 4% target rate,” says Julia Sinitsky at BMI, Fitch Solutions.

On September 1, newly appointed Carlos Carvallo Spalding began a five-year term as BCP’s latest governor.

​ PERU

Peru faced extreme political instability last year, but its macroeconomic fundamentals have remained relatively strong. The country has maintained a robust currency and a constitutional framework that supports a market economy.

Peru’s economic stability can be attributed, at least in part, to the efforts of its central bank, Banco Central de Reserva del Perú (BCRP), which has been instrumental in maintaining price stability, managing inflation and implementing sound monetary policies.

“Faced with a deep political and social crisis, the independence of the monetary actions of the BCRP is worth admiring,” says Federico Perez, an economist at Ecoanalitica.

“The bank had begun an aggressive hiking cycle in July 2021, when inflation picked up well above its 1%-3% target range. Its policy rate reached 7.75% in January 2023 and has been held there ever since. In the past few months, we saw inflation ease in Peru, but it has remained sticky, at 6.5% in June 2023 [well above the target range],” says Fitch BMI’s Sinitsky.

The analyst service expects the BCRP will continue closely monitoring food prices and 12-month inflation expectations, which are at 3.5% as of June, before beginning cuts.

SURINAME

The Caribbean’s smallest country, Suriname, remains mired in international debt, incredibly high inflation and a vulnerable banking system. The transmission of monetary policy is ineffective and unable to address the system’s liquidity. Despite good intentions to stabilize the economy, the central bank’s action is limited.

A June review by the IMF says that the country’s challenges “in monetary operations have resulted in insufficiently tight monetary conditions, weakening the exchange rate and adding to inflationary pressures.”

Inflation has been between 52% and 61% over the previous three years.

“The authorities are making efforts to strengthen central bank governance and address shortcomings in the anticorruption and anti-money laundering/countering financial terrorism framework,” writes the report’s authors. “The central bank is working to clear the backlog of audits of financial statements and to normalize the auditing cycle. A recapitalization plan for the central bank is being finalized and will have a clear target of the level of capital and a timeline for completion.”

TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO

Alvin Hilaire’s mandate ends in December 2023. He has led the Central Bank of Trinidad and Tobago (CBTT) since 2015, and his mandate can be extended over another three-year term. A heavily managed exchange rate and a small, open economy limit monetary policy’s role.

Despite an explicit invitation by the IMF in March 2023 to increase the repo rate to 5%, which it was in March 2020 during the pandemic, the CBTT has kept it at 3.5%. The rate differential with the US has been growing because of the Federal Reserve’s tightening policy. So far, the country has avoided a currency devaluation thanks to a solid reserves position, which has grown with last year’s increase in oil and gas prices.

“Increasing the policy rate should be seriously considered to contain inflationary pressures and narrow the negative interest rate differentials with the US monetary policy rate,” the IMF staff writes in the concluding statement on the March Article IV Consultations.

Inflation, which hit a record high of 8.7% in 2022, is projected to slow to 4.5% by the end of 2023, and even more next year.

The US Federal Reserve, under the leadership of Jerome Powell, has significantly shifted its monetary policy approach in the past year.

After agonizing for months over whether inflation was “transitory” or for real, the Fed eventually jumped into action last March. It engaged in its most aggressive rate hiking cycle since the Volcker shock of the early 1980s,” says Fitch BMI’s Beakey.

The Fed started late but was willing to be more aggressive and faster, agrees Michael Gapen, head of US economics at Bank of America. “Now the Federal Reserve is as clear as they can be, given the circumstances.”

However, shortcomings in terms of supervision, particularly after acknowledging that its regulatory stance could have been more effective in preventing the Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank cases, the Fed has acknowledged that there have been lapses in its supervisory practices and areas that require correction.

Despite these shortcomings, it is worth noting that there has been a significant improvement in the general opinion surrounding Jerome Powell. “Powell’s reputation may well rise to approach the lofty heights of central banking greats such as Paul Volcker, Alan Greenspan and ex-Bundesbank President Karl Otto Pöhl,” says Beakey.

URUGUAY

Diego Labat | GRADE: A

The Banco Central del Uruguay (BCU) has aggressively increased the cost of money since August 2021, with a solid commitment to fight inflation and anchor long-term expectations. It has also quickly reverted to a declining cycle of lower interest rates when the economy’s weakness demanded it. The economy remains highly dollarized, with the majority of the lending denominated in US dollars.

The central bank aggressively hiked rates during the Covid recovery, raising its policy rate to 11.5% in January 2023 from 4.5% in August 2021, according to Fitch BMI’s Sinitsky. “Uruguay historically suffers from high structural inflation due to powerful labor unions, but it saw inflation reach a high of 9.9% in September 2022, well above the bank’s 2% to 6% tolerance band,” he says.

With growth strongly slowing this year due to severe drought and a poor harvest, inflation has come down, and the BCU became one of the first central banks in the region to begin cutting, with its first rate cut in April, Sinitsky adds, “However, as inflation remained sticky, it held in rates until the latest meeting on July 6th, when it resumed its cutting cycle and brought rates down to 10.75%.”

VENEZUELA

Calixto José Ortega Sánchez | GRADE: F

After years of isolation, superhigh inflation and currency depreciation, Venezuela remains an economic pariah. Even though the IMF still expects sustained growth of 5% this year, which is in line with 2022, there is little news to cheer up this outlook. Inflation remains off the charts, and it seems there is very little the central bank can do to revert this situation.

“The Banco Central de Venezuela [BCV] has sought to address the country’s chronically elevated inflation with two tools in recent quarters,” according to Fitch BMI’s Trahan. “First, it has kept reserve requirements for the banking sector extremely high, at 73% in June 2023, to reduce the supply of credit and limit the flow of money through the economy. Second, it has repeatedly intervened in the foreign exchange market, taking advantage of a growing supply of dollars from the oil sector to stabilize the bolivar’s exchange rate.”

The real impact on domestic inflation remains to be seen. “The long-term sustainability of these policies is a question mark, particularly if US sanctions on Venezuela are not eased further,” he adds.” Regardless, the BCV’s approach—combined with a sharp reduction in fiscal spending by the Venezuelan government—has thus far helped bring down inflation from a peak over 300,000% year-over-year in early 2019 to 429.2% year-over-year in May 2023.”

—The Americas by Tiziana Barghini

EUROPE

BELARUS

Pavel Kallaur | GRADE: N/A

It would be hard for any central bank governor to have a lower profile than National Bank of the Republic of Belarus (NBB) Governor Pavel Kallaur. With Belarus, to all intents, now a war economy, the NBB seems to have little say in what goes on within Belarus.

It is clear that Belarus has become almost entirely financially dependent on Russia—from which it has received more than $4 billion in transfers this year—and reoriented its trade toward the CIS and China. However, exports have been badly hit by shortages of critical parts due to sanctions.

Amid the collapse of Belarus’ economy, inflation has continued to surge. However, there has been a fallback from the 18% high reached in July 2022; Fitch Ratings forecasts an 8.7% rate for 2023. The NBB’s international reputation has been further impacted by Belarus’ policy of paying its USD eurobond obligations in local currency, contravening official documentation that disallows this.

BOSNIA AND HERZEGOVINA

Senad Softić | GRADE: B–

A currency board has dictated monetary policy for the past 25 years, so the day-to-day policy of the Central Bank of Bosnia and Herzegovina (CBBH) is quite formulaic. The main challenge is the fight against corruption and fostering a culture of transparency, a stumbling block for the EU membership for which BH applied in February 2016. Governor Senad Softić has been at the helm since 2015, a steady steward with academic credentials and a positive public aura. While his six-year tenure is now over, a replacement has yet to be found.

The CBBH became more proactive in tackling the country’s negative image associated with corruption and poor transparency. However, there is a long way to go with Transparency International, whose Corruption Perceptions Index ranked the country at position 110 out of 180 in 2022, on a par with Gambia, with virtually no progress over the past decade.

BULGARIA

Dimitar Radev | GRADE: B–

With a currency board keeping the lev tightly linked to the euro, monetary policy is largely out of the hands of the Bulgarian National Bank (BNB). Dimitar Radev’s six-year mandate officially ended in July 2021, but there is no indication of who might replace him or when. Cautious optimism has returned, with the finance minister choosing to postpone entry into the eurozone from early 2024 to early 2025, announced in February 2023. The formation of a new government in mid-June has added credence to euro accession, the prospect of which has driven economic policy for decades, and the leadership’s commitment to press ahead with overdue reforms and fiscal measures has been well received. Inflation remains a cause for concern, even though the harmonized rate of 8.6% in May is not exceptionally high by Central and Eastern European (CEE) standards. Another question is whether inflation will fall quickly enough to meet the euro accession test.

CZECH REPUBLIC

Aleš Michl | GRADE: B

The Czech National Bank (CNB) under Aleš Michl has kept interest rates stable. Indeed, just before his July 2022 inauguration, the CNB delivered the last of a cumulative 675 basis point hike, tightening the key repo rate to 7% by June 23, 2022. Deposit interest rates one year later were 6%, elevated by EU standards. (The ECB’s key intervention rate is 4%.) That’s despite inflation being the lowest in CEE, at June 9.7% in June, with core inflation falling from 8.6% to 7.8%.

Michl’s voting record and his public pronouncements reveal strong convictions. Since the CNB embarked on its 675 basis points tightening cycle in June 2021, he hadn’t once as a CNB board member voted for higher rates, putting him as the primary flag bearer for the dovish camp. However, according to ING Bank, the CNB looks unlikely to cut rates until November, at the earliest.

DENMARK

Christian Kettel Thomsen | GRADE: Too early to say

In a remarkable turnaround from the double-digit inflation rates experienced in the latter part of 2022, the Central Bank of Denmark (Danmarks Nationalbank) has effectively reduced consumer prices to 3.1% as of August, closing in on its 2% target ahead of expectations.

Despite the success, Governor Kettel Thomsen appears laser-focused on combating inflation. He has kept the hiking cycle going through July, when he raised rates again by 25 basis points, bringing Denmark’s benchmark rate to 3.35%, while keeping the krone’s exchange rate with the euro stable.

With a 0.6% rise in year-over-year GDP in the first quarter of 2023, the country appears to be headed in the right direction for 2024. “Denmark’s ratings reflect a wealthy and high-value-added economy, with governance indicators above the median of its rating peers. A credible economic policy framework, sound public finances and strong external metrics underpin macroeconomic and financial stability,” Fitch recently wrote in a note.

EUROPEAN UNION

Christine Lagarde | GRADE: B+

Amid Europe’s largest war since World War II, pandemic aftershocks and eurozone inflation hitting a record 10.7% in October 2022, the European Central Bank (ECB) became even more critical to securing price and currency stability in the region. By tightening financial conditions at the fastest pace in 20 years, the ECB brought inflation down to 5.3% in August—closer to the ECB’s target of 2% by 2025—while strengthening the euro against the US dollar.

However, its policy also led to increased risks of a recession in the region, with the all-important German economy stagnating in the second quarter of 2023.

Facing criticism that the ECB is not tightening enough and alternately that the central bank is strangling businesses across Europe, ECB President Christine Lagarde has maintained her tight focus on inflation. Fitch Ratings, on the other hand, believes rates may have already peaked: “Though inflation remains well above target and there may be shocks to come, the ECB will probably not need to raise its near-term inflation forecasts further in September,” writes the authors of an agency note.

GEORGIA

Natia Turnava | GRADE: Too early to say

The controversy surrounding the appointment of Natia Turnava as the new governor of the National Bank of Georgia (NBG) has somewhat tainted the central bank’s reputation. Her somewhat confusing official description as “first vice governor” among three others should not discredit her or obscure the fact that she is the NBG’s first female head.

Yet, the associated political decision to enlarge the number of executive board members, viewed critically by the IMF as possibly “undermining the authorities’ hard-won credibility,” has not helped Turnava establish herself as a politically independent successor to a much-praised predecessor. With Georgia still waiting for EU candidate status, any suggestion of a slide in institutional reforms is concerning. Against the backdrop of a rapid fall in headline inflation, to below the NBG’s 3% target in April, the central bank took the lead in the region with an interest rate cut.

HUNGARY

György Matolcsy | GRADE: C

Over the past few years, György Matolcsy has failed in his remit to control inflation and maintain banking sector stability. However, he has achieved recently by increasing bank reserve requirements to help reduce pressure on prices from loan-fueled consumer spending.

The primary weapon of the Magyar National Bank (MNB) been tightened interest rates, with the base rate now 13% for over a year, an overnight rate of 17.5% and an effective rate of 15%, which dropped by 100 basis points in May, June and July of 2023. Narrowing differentials between these rates all point to the MNB normalizing monetary policy, with the emphasis on cautiousness and predictability.

However, the country is suffering stagflation in mid-2023, enduring the EU’s highest inflation, with a headline rate of 21.5%. The MNB expects average inflation to be around 16.5%-18.5% this year, dropping to 3.5%-5.5% in 2024 and 2.5%-3.5% in 2025. Fitch expects the full-year average will be 17.7%, with inflation averaging 5% next year and dropping to the target of 3.1% in 2025.

ICELAND

Ásgeir Jónsson | GRADE: A–

Favorable real rates and solid economic growth continue to bode well for the well-developed Icelandic economy. With interest rates at 8.75% and inflation dropping to 7.6%, the Nordic country appears poised to ride the global disinflationary wave in better shape than most of its peers.

Although the country’s 2.5% inflation target remains farfetched in the near term, monetary policy has been able to stay ahead of the curve, providing stability for the krona in the face of high volatility in the broader global foreign exchange market. However, as Fitch points out, risks remain: “Monetary policy effectiveness in bringing down inflation may be hindered by larger than expected wage inflation for this year,” warns the rating agency. On the positive side, Iceland outperformed in GDP growth, posting a solid year-over-year 6.4% jump, mainly due to low unemployment levels and rebounding global tourism.

NORWAY

Ida Wolden Bache | GRADE: A–

The Norges Bank has focused its monetary policy efforts over the past year on controlling inflation while maintaining a negative spread in interest rates against the ECB’s benchmark. This approach aims to secure stable levels of economic activity amid the tightening cycle by sparking the interest of global investors looking for high-yielding investments outside Europe and the US. While that might be a tricky balance, Norway’s macroeconomic backdrop has shown positive signs. With GDP projected to stay positive for the entire year, Governor Bache now sees more room to maneuver on the interest rate front.

After another 25 basis point hike in August, bringing the bank’s benchmark rate to 4%.

Norges Bank expects macro conditions to stabilize and inflation to move closer to its 2% target rate. Currently, it still runs at 5.4% year over year.

POLAND

Adam Glapiński | GRADE: B–

According to the Constitution of the Republic of Poland, the main objective of the National Bank of Poland (NBP) is to maintain price stability, with a target level of 2.5% and 1% leeway, and safeguard the financial system’s stability. It is hard to fault the NBP regarding the latter, with the IMF concluding recently that “bank asset quality has remained stable, and sectorwide capital adequacy levels remain significantly above regulatory requirements.”

On price stability, the consensus is that NBP Governor Adam Glapiński has been too relaxed. Although he tightened interest rates over 2021-2022—Poland was one of the last CEE countries to do this—he halted this into 2023, with midyear rates of 6.75%, close to the 6.5% of July 2022. With headline inflation expected to fall toward the single digits in late 2023, the NBP plans to ease rates further, which the IMF thinks is premature, according to its 2023 Article IV Consultation.

Since 2012, Poland has been plagued by persistently high inflation—fueled by high food and energy prices and rising wages—and high core inflation. Although the first two drivers eased in mid-2023, rising real wages due to labor shortages in critical areas and high inflationary expectations kept inflation at 11.5%. Fitch Ratings expects the 2023 inflation average to be 13%, with the headline rate falling back to only 6% in 2024.

ROMANIA

Mugur Isărescu | GRADE: B+

National Bank of Romania Governor Mugur Isărescu is one of central banking’s great survivors, having first held the post in September 1990, and relinquishing it to only for the 11 months he was prime minister.

Although a latecomer to tightening—inflation was growing in Romania over 2021, and interest rates started to increase only late that year, from 1.5% to the current 7%—Isărescu has seen inflation drop from a peak of 16.8% in November 2022 to around 10.3% in mid-2023. According to Fitch Ratings, it is still “going in the right direction,” with 6.9% expected by the end of 2023. However, analysts expect it to hover around 5% over 2024, moving further toward the target of 2.5% only in late 2025.

The NBR has also successfully handled bank regulation, with the sector well regulated and capitalized, with an average capital adequacy ratio of 21.4% in mid-2023.

RUSSIA

Elvira Nabiullina | GRADE: N/A

In March 2023, Elvira Nabiullina was confirmed as central bank governor for her third five-year term, ending retirement rumors. She has consolidated her position as one of the more pragmatic members of President Vladimir Putin’s economic team, counterbalancing his highly expansionary policies.

With parts of the economy in mid-2023 close to overheating, Nabiullina’s interest rate strategy seems sound. After boosting rates to 20% to defend the ruble following the February 2022 invasion of Ukraine, she had reduced them to 7.5% by mid-2023. Still, she raised them by 100 basis points to 8.5% in July, warning of possible overheating, inflation risks and growing imbalances in the economy.

However, the underlying lack of international confidence in Russia’s economy made itself clear just days after the ruble dropped below 100 to the US dollar in mid-August, the lowest level since the start of the invasion, when it touched 150 rubles to the dollar. The collapse led to a 350 basis point rise in interest rates, to 12.5%.

SWEDEN

Erik Thedéen | GRADE: Too early to say

Serving his mandate as the governor of the central bank of Sweden (Riksbank) since January 1 this year, Erik Thedéen has faced a challenging combination of higher inflation, negative growth and a devaluating krona.

In addition to common macroeconomic shocks facing Europe in the past two years, such as rising commodity prices and dwindling economic activity, Thedéen faces increased pressure due to Sweden’s proximity to Russia, which implies closer historical business ties and greater energy reliance, abruptly cut in the aftermath of the invasion of Ukraine.

This combination of factors has forced the Riksbank to keep interest rates slightly below the ECB’s benchmark—they’re currently at 3.75%, compared with 4.5% at the ECB—as the bank tries to fight inflation while keeping the economy moving forward.

SWITZERLAND

Thomas Jordan | GRADE: A+

Few central banks globally have done a better job of keeping inflation and interest rates in line with expectations than the Swiss National Bank (SNB) in 2022 and 2023.

Despite raising interest rates to a meager 1.75%, the CNB has managed to keep inflation under control, lowering consumer prices from a peak of 3.5% last year to a comfortable 1.6% in August 2023.

Furthermore, the bank has received high praise from analysts for its timely intervention in the Credit Suisse case, avoiding a widespread banking crisis in the European banking system. In a letter published at the onset of the event, Moody’s noted: “Decisive and coordinated response of the federal government, Swiss financial market supervisory authority, and the SNB reinforce our view of Switzerland’s significant institutional strength.” Despite the pressure from the crisis, the SNB maintained its stance and focused on its mandate, with the positive results now proving the decision correct.

TURKEY

Hafize Gaye Erkan | GRADE: Too early to say

Years of unorthodox monetary policy by Şahap Kavcıoğlu and previous central bank governors, who reduced interest rates in the face of rising inflation to follow President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan’s economic theory, left Hafize Gaye Erkan, the first female governor who took the reins in early June, with limited room to maneuver.

In June, annual inflation was 38.2% year over year. That was well below October 2022’s record high of 85%, and falling, but still well above historic levels.

Erkan seems committed to gradually returning to conventional policymaking. She will be mindful of Erdoğan’s possible interference, and the dislocation a radical about-face might have on Turkish citizens and companies that have grown accustomed to firmly negative real interest rates.

During her first CB governor’s meeting, Erkan increased the base rate from 8.5% to 15%, much less than many analysts had expected, raising it by a further 2.5% in July, with more increases in the pipeline. According to ING Bank, the new CB governor “is planning to tighten the monetary policy stance gradually, while the macroprudential framework will also be gradually simplified.” But a “pivot to more conventional policies will take time, with risks on the downside.”

UKRAINE

Andriy Pyshnyy | GRADE: N/A

With an ongoing war that has already cost the country what the IMF estimates to be $135 billion in reconstruction costs, the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) has been a force for stability under Governor Andriy Pyshnyy. He replaced his respected predecessor, Kyrylo Shevchenko, in late (October) 2022 after the latter resigned on the grounds of ill health.

In July, the NBU cut the key policy rate to 22%, citing foreign exchange market stability and rapid disinflation. Consumer inflation dropped to 12.8% in July, which was better than expected. The 2023 figure is expected to be 10.6% rather than the 14.8% that was forecast in April, dropping to 8.5% and 6% in 2024 and 2025, respectively.

Given Russia’s continuing war on Ukraine, some of these forecasts must be treated skeptically. While they take into consideration Russia’s renewed grain trade embargo and its destruction of critical infrastructure such as the Kakhovka Dam in southern Ukraine, the risks remain on the downside, as Pyshnyy acknowledges.

UNITED KINGDOM

Andrew Bailey | GRADE: C

No developed economy has a more challenging time living up to its mandate than the UK. With mounting headwinds from higher energy and food prices, a tight labor force and low levels of economic growth, the country’s central bank appears to have fallen deeply behind the curve. It is struggling with persistently high inflation of 6.8% despite high interest rates, currently running at a hefty 5.25%.

The Bank of England faces mounting pressures from businesses due to the country’s lackluster year-over-year GDP growth of 0.2% in June. Bailey has vowed to maintain a policy that’s laser-focused on the 2% inflation target, even if that means further financial stress.

As the UK’s economic peers begin to see the light at the end of the tunnel, it may take longer for Blighty to see it.

—Western Europe by Thomas Monteiro

—Central & Eastern Europe by Justin Keay