It used to be that banks viewed digital transformation as something that evolved in fits and spurts, in line with legislation and customer preference. That’s been upended by the Covid-19 pandemic, as remote operation has suddenly become imperative.
Legacy infrastructure has long held banks back, but the need for digital and contact-free solutions is pushing them to find new ways to create safe and efficient services for customers. The good news is that banks are earning praise for helping customers go digital and remote and for making it easier for those under financial stress to secure assistance. Increased uptake of digital services by both consumers and corporates, moreover, is accelerating change.
This year’s Best Digital Bank awards, judged by the editors of Global Finance and vetted by our partner Infosys, reflect banks’ responses to the demands and opportunities the pandemic poses for them. Round 1 includes country-level and regional awards in Corporate/Institutional and Consumer subcategories. Round 2—global winners—will be featured in the December issue.
“Digital has been at the forefront of our engagement with clients for some time, helping clients drive transformation of their businesses to realize new strategic opportunities across commercial business units and treasury operations,” says John Laurens, group head of Global Transaction Services at DBS, winner for Most Innovative Digital Bank in the Asia-Pacific region as well as several other awards.
Covid-19 accelerated DBS clients’ adoption of digital solutions by as much as two to four years in the first half of 2020, Laurens says. He credits this in large part to the bank’s success at delivering application programming interface (API) solutions that enable clients to integrate instant, contactless payment solutions into their business processes.
“Alongside helping our clients gain much-needed access to liquidity and financing to stay afloat,” Laurens says, “implementing API-based services to deliver contact-free solutions has been part of our critical response to the pandemic, as we recognize that businesses have to reduce or eliminate physical interactions. Additionally, given the disruption Covid-19 has brought to global supply chains, we’ve accelerated the digitization of our trade and supply chain financing services.”
Adopting the latest digital solutions in trade finance has been essential to DBS’ clients as they scramble to find the most efficient ways to operate their businesses during the pandemic while searching for solutions that can carry their business platforms into the future. “As the post-pandemic world begins to emerge,” says Laurens, “we expect further acceleration of trade digitization, given the extensive benefits of paperless transacting.”
Methodology
The winners of the Global Finance Best Digital Bank Awards are chosen based on entries provided by financial institutions. Entrants are judged on breadth of product offerings; success in migrating customers to digital platforms; acquiring and retaining new customers; and the use of digital technologies to improve business processes, cut costs and deliver other benefits. Each entry is analyzed by a team of digital and banking experts at Infosys. All final selections are the responsibility of Global Finance.
At Gulf International Bank (GIB), which took six awards this year in the Corporate/Institutional categories, the Covid crisis has helped focus leadership’s priorities on digital transformation.
“[The crisis] has put greater emphasis on the financial viability of key digital initiatives,” as well as “the need to prioritize aspects of the strategy that deliver value in shorter time frames or address items with large opportunity costs and previously unforeseen regulatory changes,” says Dharmesh Mehta, product consultant, Global Transaction Banking at GIB.
Innovation Encouraged
Russian digital-only bank Tinkoff won numerous awards in Central and Eastern Europe, including Best Online Treasury Services on the Corporate/Institutional side, and several more in the Consumer categories. In May, Tinkoff launched a service called Surviving Quarantine, which offers discounts on digital services and subscriptions for film streaming, home fitness, audio books and online courses. Thanks in part to Covid-necessitated lockdowns, this lifestyle approach to financial services has been a success. Tinkoff reported 1 million new current accounts in the first three months of this year.
Standard Chartered, which won seven country awards as well as Africa-wide wins for Best Information Security and Fraud Management and Most Innovative Digital Bank, built on its successful digital retail bank launched in Côte d’Ivoire in 2018 to launch the same customer data integration platform in Uganda, Tanzania, Ghana and Kenya in the first quarter of last year. The platform onboards clients in under 15 minutes and provides 70 of the most common service requests. Improvements to the platform include QR code and peer-to-peer payments, loan and overdraft facilities and instant fixed deposits.
At Citi, which won a slew of awards around the globe, Tapodyuti Bose, global head of digital channels and data for Citi Treasury and Trade Solutions, stresses the importance of working with clients to invest and innovate in areas that best serve their current and evolving needs.
“This has led us to roll out a number of innovative offerings across our digital channels and data solutions,” Bose says, including digital onboarding, an expanded catalogue of APIs to support real-time banking and new business models, greater insights from leveraging data, and embedded biometrics that provide greater security with less friction.
It’s the same for Bancolombia, which won two awards each in the Corporate and Consumer categories, in addition to the country award for Colombia. “Keeping pace with customer needs via digital innovation is the best way for banks to remaincompetitive,” says María Cristina Arrastía Uribe, business vice president at Bancolombia.
“Nowadays, corporate clients are increasingly agile, have greater access to information and face constant digital transformations that lead them to seek more-sophisticated financial partners with the best value offers,” Arrastía Uribe says. “This includes a much greater speed in responding to their needs. In this sense, banks must continually work to improve their offer with digital products and services that make them relevant to the daily happenings of corporate clients.”
In an increasingly demanding environment, with customers giving greater priority to security, analytics, real-time information and ease of use, banks must adapt to customer needs and develop products and services to differentiate themselves from the competition.
“One of them in Grupo Bancolombia’s digital strategy,” Arrastía Uribe says, “is the user experience, as the means and the way to get our clients to prefer and recommend us based on four attributes: user friendliness, enjoyable experience, reliability and timeliness.”
It’s also part of the banks’ responsibility, she says, to assist their clients in shifting business processes to digital, by offering a comprehensive platform of digital assets to allow clients to manage their processes more simply, efficiently and securely.
“For this reason, at Bancolombia we strive to enable our services in an integrated and consistent manner,” says Arrastía Uribe, “thereby facilitating self-management while constantly seeking to offer a multidimensional platform with modular and scalable solutions.” The goal is to support corporate clients in all their business processes, from beginning to end. “This is how we fulfill our goal of being accelerators in the transformation process of our clients,” she says.
In contrast to the 2008 global financial crisis, when banks were very much part of the problem, this time digital services are enabling banks to be the good guys, supporting both consumer and corporate clients in important ways. All Round 1 winners of Global Finance’s 2020 Best Digital Bank awards are using digital technologies to provide banking solutions that help their clients not only to weather the Covid crisis but to stand out from their competitors.
“As we are heading towards recovery, customers are already accustomed to virtual or digital services,” says GIB’s Mehta, encouraging people from more walks of life to expect digital excellence from their banks.
METHODOLOGY The winners of the Global Finance Best Digital Bank Awards are chosen based on entries provided by financial institutions. Entrants are judged on breadth of product offerings; success in migrating customers to digital platforms; acquiring and retaining new customers; and the use of digital technologies to improve business processes, cut costs and deliver other benefits. Each entry is analyzed by a team of digital and banking experts at Infosys. All final selections are the responsibility of Global Finance.
WORLD’S BEST DIGITAL BANKS 2020 — ROUND 1
BEST DIGITAL CONSUMER BANKS
Africa — Country Winners
Botswana
Standard Chartered
Côte d'Ivoire
Standard Chartered
Ghana
Standard Chartered
Kenya
Standard Chartered
Mozambique
Millennium bim
Nigeria
Standard Chartered
Tanzania
Standard Chartered
Tunisia
Union Internationale de Banques
Uganda
Standard Chartered
Zambia
Standard Chartered
Africa — Regional Sub-Category Winners
Best Integrated Consumer Bank Site
Standard Chartered
Best Online Product Offerings
Standard Chartered
Best Mobile Banking App
First Bank of Nigeria
Best Information Security and Fraud Management
Standard Chartered
Most Innovative Digital Bank
Standard Chartered
Asia-Pacific — Country Winners
Australia
Citi
Bangladesh
Standard Chartered
Brunei
Standard Chartered
China
Ping An Bank
Hong Kong
Citi
India
Standard Chartered
Indonesia
Maybank
Japan
Rakuten Bank
Kazakhstan
Altyn Bank
Malaysia
Maybank
Mongolia
Golomt Bank
Nepal
Standard Chartered
Pakistan
Standard Chartered
Philippines
Citi
Singapore
DBS
South Korea
Citi
Sri Lanka
National Development Bank (NDB)
Taiwan
Taishin Bank
Thailand
TMRW by UOB
Vietnam
Standard Chartered
Asia-Pacific — Regional Sub-Category Winners
Best Integrated Consumer Bank Site
DBS
Best Online Product Offerings
Taishin Bank
Best Bill Payment and Presentment
Standard Chartered
Best Website Design
Maybank
Best Mobile Banking App
Ping An Bank
Best Mobile Banking Adaptive Site
Citi
Best Information Security and Fraud Management
Citi
Best in Social Media Marketing and Services
CTBC
Best in Lending
Taishin Bank
Most Innovative Digital Bank
DBS
Best Open Banking APIs
Citi
Central and Eastern Europe — Country Winners
Armenia
Evocabank
Belarus
Alfa-Bank
Bulgaria
Unicredit Bulbank
Georgia
Bank of Georgia
Hungary
OTP Bank
Latvia
Baltic International Bank
Poland
Bank Millennium
Romania
Garanti BBVA
Russia
Tinkoff Bank
Slovakia
Tatra banka
Ukraine
PrivatBank
Central and Eastern Europe — Regional Sub-Category Winners
Best Integrated Consumer Bank Site
Bank Millennium
Best Online Product Offerings
Bank of Georgia
Best Bill Payment and Presentment
Sberbank
Best Website Design
Tinkoff Bank
Best Mobile Banking App
Tinkoff Bank
Best Mobile Banking Adaptive Site
Tatra banka
Best Information Security and Fraud Management
Sberbank
Best in Social Media Marketing and Services
TBC Bank
Best in Lending
Bank of Georgia
Most Innovative Digital Bank
Sberbank
Best Open Banking APIs
Tinkoff Bank
Latin America — Country Winners
Argentina
Banco Santander Rio
Bolivia
BCP
Brazil
Next — Bradesco Bank
Chile
BCI Chile
Colombia
Bancocolombia
Ecuador
Produbanco
El Salvador
Banco Cuscatlán
Mexico
Citibanamex
Paraguay
Itaú Unibanco
Puerto Rico
Banco Popular de Puerto Rico
Latin America — Regional Sub-Category Winners
Best Integrated Consumer Bank Site
Bancolombia
Best Online Product Offerings
Citibanamex
Best Bill Payment and Presentment
Banco Santander Rio
Best Website Design
Citibanamex
Best Mobile Banking App
Bancolombia
Best Mobile Banking Adaptive Site
Banco Cuscatlán
Best Information Security and Fraud Management
Banco Popular de Puerto Rico
Best in Social Media Marketing and Services
BCI Chile
Best in Lending
Banco de Bogotá
Most Innovative Digital Bank
Next - Bradesco Bank
Best Open Banking APIs
Citibanamex
Middle East — Country Winners (With Sub-categories By Country)
Bahrain
Best Consumer Bank
Citi
Best Mobile Banking App
Citi
Best Mobile Adaptive Banking Site
Citi
Best Information Security and Fraud Management
Citi
Egypt
Best Consumer Digital Bank
CIB
Best Integrated Consumer Banking Site
CIB
Best Online Product Offerings
CIB
Best Bill Payment and Presentment
Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank
Best Website Design
CIB
Best Mobile Banking App
CIB
Best Mobile Banking Adaptive Site
Credit Agricole
Best Information Security and Fraud Management
CIB
Best in Social Media Marketing and Services
Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank
Most Innovative Digital Bank
CIB
Best Open Banking APIs
CIB
Israel
Best Consumer Digital Bank
Israel Discount Bank
Best Mobile Banking App
Israel Discount Bank
Jordan
Best Consumer Digital Bank
Bank al Etihad
Best Bill Payment and Presentment
Arab Bank
Best Website Design
Arab Bank
Best Mobile Banking App
Arab Bank
Best in Social Media Marketing & Services
Arab Bank
Most Innovative Digital Bank
Bank al Etihad
Kuwait
Best Consumer Digital Bank
National Bank of Kuwait
Lebanon
Best Consumer Digital Bank
Blom Bank
Best Mobile Banking App
Blom Bank
Best Mobile Adaptive Banking Site
Blom Bank
Most Innovative Digital Bank
Blom Bank
Oman
Best Consumer Digital Bank
Bank Muscat
Palestine
Best Consumer Digital Bank
Arab Bank
Qatar
Best Overall Corporate/Institutional Digital Bank
Commercial Bank of Qatar
Best Online Cash Management
Commercial Bank of Qatar
Best Trade Finance Services
Qatar Islamic Bank
Best in Mobile Banking
Qatar Islamic Bank
Best Mobile Banking App
Commercial Bank of Qatar
Saudi Arabia
Best Consumer Digital Bank
SABB
Best Mobile Banking App
SABB
Best Information Security and Fraud Management
SAMBA
UAE
Best Consumer Digital Bank
Mashreq Bank
Best Integrated Consumer Banking Site
Standard Chartered
Best Online Product Offerings
Mashreq Bank
Best Bill Payment and Presentment
First Abu Dhabi Bank
Best Mobile Banking App
Commercial Bank of Dubai
Best Mobile Banking Adaptive Site
Standard Chartered
Best Information Security and Fraud Management
Citi
Best in Lending
Commercial Bank of Dubai
Most Innovative Digital Bank
Mashreq Bank
Best Open Banking APIs
Citi
North America — Country Winners
Canada
CIBC
United States
Bank of America
North America — Regional Sub-Category Winners
Best Integrated Consumer Bank
CIBC
Best Online Product Offerings
TD Bank
Best Bill Payment and Presentment
TD Bank
Best Website Design
CIBC
Best Mobile Banking App
CIBC
Best Mobile Banking Adaptive Site
TD Bank
Best Information Security and Fraud Management
TD Bank
Most Innovative Digital Bank
TD Bank
Western Europe — Country Winners
Cyprus
Bank of Cyprus
Germany
ING
Greece
Eurobank
Portugal
Millennium bcp
Spain
Caixabank
Turkey
Yapi Credit Bank
UK
Citi
Western Europe — Regional Sub-Category Winners
Best Integrated Consumer Bank Site
TEB Bank
Best Online Product Offerings
Eurobank
Best Bill Payment and Presentment
Yapi Kredi Bank
Best Website Design
ING
Best Mobile Banking App
CaixaBank
Best Mobile Banking Adaptive Site
Yapi Kredi Bank
Best Information Security and Fraud Management
Citi
Best in Lending
Isbank
Most Innovative Digital Bank
Eurobank
Best Open Banking APIs
Isbank
BEST DIGITAL CORPORATE BANKS
Africa — Country Winners
Algeria
Citi
Cameroon
Citi
Congo (DRC)
Citi
Côte d’Ivoire
Citi
Djibouti
CAC International Bank
Gabon
Citi
Kenya
Citi
Morocco
Citi
Nigeria
Citi
Senegal
Citi
South Africa
Citi
Tanzania
Citi
Togo
Ecobank
Tunisia
Citi
Uganda
Citi
Zambia
Citi
Africa — Regional Sub-Category Winners
Best Online Cash Management Services
Citi
Best Trade Finance Services
Absa
Best Online Portal
Absa
Best Integrated Corporate Banking Site
Ecobank
Best Mobile Adaptive Site
Citi
Best in Mobile Banking
Citi
Best Mobile Banking App
Citi
Most Innovative Digital Bank
Citi
Best Open Banking APIs
Citi
Asia-Pacific — Country Winners
Australia
Citi
Bangladesh
Citi
China
Citi
Hong Kong
Citi
India
Citi
Indonesia
Citi
Japan
Citi
Malaysia
Citi
New Zealand
Citi
Pakistan
Citi
Philippines
Citi
Singapore
DBS
South Korea
Citi
Sri Lanka
Citi
Taiwan
Citi
Thailand
Citi
Vietnam
Citi
Asia-Pacific — Regional Sub-Category Winners
Best Online Cash Management Services
Citi
Best Trade Finance Services
DBS
Best Online Treasury Services
Citi
Best Online Portal
DBS
Best Integrated Corporate Banking Site
CTBC
Best Mobile Adaptive Site
Citi
Best Mobile Banking App
Citi
Most Innovative Digital Bank
DBS
Best Open Banking APIs
Citi
Best Open Banking APIs
Citi
Central and Eastern Europe — Country Winners
Belarus
Alfa-bank
Bulgaria
Citi
Czech Republic
Citi
Georgia
TBC Bank
Hungary
Citi
Kazakhstan
Citi
Poland
mBank
Romania
Citi
Russia
Sberbank
Slovakia
Citi
Ukraine
Citi
Central and Eastern Europe — Regional Sub-Category Winners
Best Online Investment Management Services
Bank of Georgia
Best Online Cash Management Services
Sberbank
Best Trade Finance Services
Bank of Georgia
Best Online Treasury Services
Tinkoff Bank
Best Online Portal
Sberbank
Best Integrated Corporate Banking Site
Sberbank
Best Information Security and Fraud Management
Sberbank
Best Mobile Adaptive Site
Alfa-Bank
Best Mobile Banking App
ING Bank Slaski
Most in Social Media Marketing and Services
TBC Bank
Most Innovative Digital Bank
TBC Bank
Best Open Banking APIs
Citi
Latin America — Country Winners
Argentina
Citi
Brazil
Citi
Colombia
Bancolombia
Ecuador
Citi
El Salvador
Citi
Guatemala
Citi
Honduras
Citi
Jamaica
Citi
Mexico
Citi
Panama
Citi
Paraguay
Citi
Peru
Citi
Puerto Rico
Citi
Uruguay
Citi
Latin America — Regional Sub-Category Winners
Best Online Investment Management Services
Citi
Best Online Cash Management Services
Citi
Best Trade Finance Services
Citi
Best Online Treasury Services
Citi
Best Online Portal
Citi
Best Integrated Corporate Banking Site
Bancolombia
Best Information Security and Fraud Services Management
Bancolombia
Best Mobile Adaptive Site
Citi
Best Mobile Banking App
Citi
Best in Social Media Marketing and Services
Citi
Most Innovative Digital Bank
Citi
Best Open Banking APIs
Citi
Middle East — Country Winners (With Sub-categories By Country)