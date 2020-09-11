The global health crisis is forcing banks to accelerate digital transformation. Customers are responding.

It used to be that banks viewed digital transformation as something that evolved in fits and spurts, in line with legislation and customer preference. That’s been upended by the Covid-19 pandemic, as remote operation has suddenly become imperative.

Legacy infrastructure has long held banks back, but the need for digital and contact-free solutions is pushing them to find new ways to create safe and efficient services for customers. The good news is that banks are earning praise for helping customers go digital and remote and for making it easier for those under financial stress to secure assistance. Increased uptake of digital services by both consumers and corporates, moreover, is accelerating change.

This year’s Best Digital Bank awards, judged by the editors of Global Finance and vetted by our partner Infosys, reflect banks’ responses to the demands and opportunities the pandemic poses for them. Round 1 includes country-level and regional awards in Corporate/Institutional and Consumer subcategories. Round 2—global winners—will be featured in the December issue.

“Digital has been at the forefront of our engagement with clients for some time, helping clients drive transformation of their businesses to realize new strategic opportunities across commercial business units and treasury operations,” says John Laurens, group head of Global Transaction Services at DBS, winner for Most Innovative Digital Bank in the Asia-Pacific region as well as several other awards.

Covid-19 accelerated DBS clients’ adoption of digital solutions by as much as two to four years in the first half of 2020, Laurens says. He credits this in large part to the bank’s success at delivering application programming interface (API) solutions that enable clients to integrate instant, contactless payment solutions into their business processes.

“Alongside helping our clients gain much-needed access to liquidity and financing to stay afloat,” Laurens says, “implementing API-based services to deliver contact-free solutions has been part of our critical response to the pandemic, as we recognize that businesses have to reduce or eliminate physical interactions. Additionally, given the disruption Covid-19 has brought to global supply chains, we’ve accelerated the digitization of our trade and supply chain financing services.”

Adopting the latest digital solutions in trade finance has been essential to DBS’ clients as they scramble to find the most efficient ways to operate their businesses during the pandemic while searching for solutions that can carry their business platforms into the future. “As the post-pandemic world begins to emerge,” says Laurens, “we expect further acceleration of trade digitization, given the extensive benefits of paperless transacting.”

Methodology The winners of the Global Finance Best Digital Bank Awards are chosen based on entries provided by financial institutions. Entrants are judged on breadth of product offerings; success in migrating customers to digital platforms; acquiring and retaining new customers; and the use of digital technologies to improve business processes, cut costs and deliver other benefits. Each entry is analyzed by a team of digital and banking experts at Infosys. All final selections are the responsibility of Global Finance.

At Gulf International Bank (GIB), which took six awards this year in the Corporate/Institutional categories, the Covid crisis has helped focus leadership’s priorities on digital transformation.

“[The crisis] has put greater emphasis on the financial viability of key digital initiatives,” as well as “the need to prioritize aspects of the strategy that deliver value in shorter time frames or address items with large opportunity costs and previously unforeseen regulatory changes,” says Dharmesh Mehta, product consultant, Global Transaction Banking at GIB.

Innovation Encouraged

Russian digital-only bank Tinkoff won numerous awards in Central and Eastern Europe, including Best Online Treasury Services on the Corporate/Institutional side, and several more in the Consumer categories. In May, Tinkoff launched a service called Surviving Quarantine, which offers discounts on digital services and subscriptions for film streaming, home fitness, audio books and online courses. Thanks in part to Covid-necessitated lockdowns, this lifestyle approach to financial services has been a success. Tinkoff reported 1 million new current accounts in the first three months of this year.

Standard Chartered, which won seven country awards as well as Africa-wide wins for Best Information Security and Fraud Management and Most Innovative Digital Bank, built on its successful digital retail bank launched in Côte d’Ivoire in 2018 to launch the same customer data integration platform in Uganda, Tanzania, Ghana and Kenya in the first quarter of last year. The platform onboards clients in under 15 minutes and provides 70 of the most common service requests. Improvements to the platform include QR code and peer-to-peer payments, loan and overdraft facilities and instant fixed deposits.

At Citi, which won a slew of awards around the globe, Tapodyuti Bose, global head of digital channels and data for Citi Treasury and Trade Solutions, stresses the importance of working with clients to invest and innovate in areas that best serve their current and evolving needs.

“This has led us to roll out a number of innovative offerings across our digital channels and data solutions,” Bose says, including digital onboarding, an expanded catalogue of APIs to support real-time banking and new business models, greater insights from leveraging data, and embedded biometrics that provide greater security with less friction.

It’s the same for Bancolombia, which won two awards each in the Corporate and Consumer categories, in addition to the country award for Colombia. “Keeping pace with customer needs via digital innovation is the best way for banks to remaincompetitive,” says María Cristina Arrastía Uribe, business vice president at Bancolombia.

“Nowadays, corporate clients are increasingly agile, have greater access to information and face constant digital transformations that lead them to seek more-sophisticated financial partners with the best value offers,” Arrastía Uribe says. “This includes a much greater speed in responding to their needs. In this sense, banks must continually work to improve their offer with digital products and services that make them relevant to the daily happenings of corporate clients.”

In an increasingly demanding environment, with customers giving greater priority to security, analytics, real-time information and ease of use, banks must adapt to customer needs and develop products and services to differentiate themselves from the competition.

“One of them in Grupo Bancolombia’s digital strategy,” Arrastía Uribe says, “is the user experience, as the means and the way to get our clients to prefer and recommend us based on four attributes: user friendliness, enjoyable experience, reliability and timeliness.”

It’s also part of the banks’ responsibility, she says, to assist their clients in shifting business processes to digital, by offering a comprehensive platform of digital assets to allow clients to manage their processes more simply, efficiently and securely.

“For this reason, at Bancolombia we strive to enable our services in an integrated and consistent manner,” says Arrastía Uribe, “thereby facilitating self-management while constantly seeking to offer a multidimensional platform with modular and scalable solutions.” The goal is to support corporate clients in all their business processes, from beginning to end. “This is how we fulfill our goal of being accelerators in the transformation process of our clients,” she says.

In contrast to the 2008 global financial crisis, when banks were very much part of the problem, this time digital services are enabling banks to be the good guys, supporting both consumer and corporate clients in important ways. All Round 1 winners of Global Finance’s 2020 Best Digital Bank awards are using digital technologies to provide banking solutions that help their clients not only to weather the Covid crisis but to stand out from their competitors.

“As we are heading towards recovery, customers are already accustomed to virtual or digital services,” says GIB’s Mehta, encouraging people from more walks of life to expect digital excellence from their banks.

WORLD’S BEST DIGITAL BANKS 2020 — ROUND 1 BEST DIGITAL CONSUMER BANKS

Africa — Country Winners Botswana Standard Chartered Côte d'Ivoire Standard Chartered Ghana Standard Chartered Kenya Standard Chartered Mozambique Millennium bim Nigeria Standard Chartered Tanzania Standard Chartered Tunisia Union Internationale de Banques Uganda Standard Chartered Zambia Standard Chartered

Africa — Regional Sub-Category Winners Best Integrated Consumer Bank Site Standard Chartered Best Online Product Offerings Standard Chartered Best Mobile Banking App First Bank of Nigeria Best Information Security and Fraud Management Standard Chartered Most Innovative Digital Bank Standard Chartered

Asia-Pacific — Country Winners Australia Citi Bangladesh Standard Chartered Brunei Standard Chartered China Ping An Bank Hong Kong Citi India Standard Chartered Indonesia Maybank Japan Rakuten Bank Kazakhstan Altyn Bank Malaysia Maybank Mongolia Golomt Bank Nepal Standard Chartered Pakistan Standard Chartered Philippines Citi Singapore DBS South Korea Citi Sri Lanka National Development Bank (NDB) Taiwan Taishin Bank Thailand TMRW by UOB Vietnam Standard Chartered

Asia-Pacific — Regional Sub-Category Winners Best Integrated Consumer Bank Site DBS Best Online Product Offerings Taishin Bank Best Bill Payment and Presentment Standard Chartered Best Website Design Maybank Best Mobile Banking App Ping An Bank Best Mobile Banking Adaptive Site Citi Best Information Security and Fraud Management Citi Best in Social Media Marketing and Services CTBC Best in Lending Taishin Bank Most Innovative Digital Bank DBS Best Open Banking APIs Citi

Central and Eastern Europe — Country Winners Armenia Evocabank Belarus Alfa-Bank Bulgaria Unicredit Bulbank Georgia Bank of Georgia Hungary OTP Bank Latvia Baltic International Bank Poland Bank Millennium Romania Garanti BBVA Russia Tinkoff Bank Slovakia Tatra banka Ukraine PrivatBank

Central and Eastern Europe — Regional Sub-Category Winners Best Integrated Consumer Bank Site Bank Millennium Best Online Product Offerings Bank of Georgia Best Bill Payment and Presentment Sberbank Best Website Design Tinkoff Bank Best Mobile Banking App Tinkoff Bank Best Mobile Banking Adaptive Site Tatra banka Best Information Security and Fraud Management Sberbank Best in Social Media Marketing and Services TBC Bank Best in Lending Bank of Georgia Most Innovative Digital Bank Sberbank Best Open Banking APIs Tinkoff Bank

Latin America — Country Winners Argentina Banco Santander Rio Bolivia BCP Brazil Next — Bradesco Bank Chile BCI Chile Colombia Bancocolombia Ecuador Produbanco El Salvador Banco Cuscatlán Mexico Citibanamex Paraguay Itaú Unibanco Puerto Rico Banco Popular de Puerto Rico

Latin America — Regional Sub-Category Winners Best Integrated Consumer Bank Site Bancolombia Best Online Product Offerings Citibanamex Best Bill Payment and Presentment Banco Santander Rio Best Website Design Citibanamex Best Mobile Banking App Bancolombia Best Mobile Banking Adaptive Site Banco Cuscatlán Best Information Security and Fraud Management Banco Popular de Puerto Rico Best in Social Media Marketing and Services BCI Chile Best in Lending Banco de Bogotá Most Innovative Digital Bank Next - Bradesco Bank Best Open Banking APIs Citibanamex

Middle East — Country Winners (With Sub-categories By Country) Bahrain Best Consumer Bank Citi Best Mobile Banking App Citi Best Mobile Adaptive Banking Site Citi Best Information Security and Fraud Management Citi Egypt Best Consumer Digital Bank CIB Best Integrated Consumer Banking Site CIB Best Online Product Offerings CIB Best Bill Payment and Presentment Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank Best Website Design CIB Best Mobile Banking App CIB Best Mobile Banking Adaptive Site Credit Agricole Best Information Security and Fraud Management CIB Best in Social Media Marketing and Services Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank Most Innovative Digital Bank CIB Best Open Banking APIs CIB Israel Best Consumer Digital Bank Israel Discount Bank Best Mobile Banking App Israel Discount Bank Jordan Best Consumer Digital Bank Bank al Etihad Best Bill Payment and Presentment Arab Bank Best Website Design Arab Bank Best Mobile Banking App Arab Bank Best in Social Media Marketing & Services Arab Bank Most Innovative Digital Bank Bank al Etihad Kuwait Best Consumer Digital Bank National Bank of Kuwait Lebanon Best Consumer Digital Bank Blom Bank Best Mobile Banking App Blom Bank Best Mobile Adaptive Banking Site Blom Bank Most Innovative Digital Bank Blom Bank Oman Best Consumer Digital Bank Bank Muscat Palestine Best Consumer Digital Bank Arab Bank Qatar Best Overall Corporate/Institutional Digital Bank Commercial Bank of Qatar Best Online Cash Management Commercial Bank of Qatar Best Trade Finance Services Qatar Islamic Bank Best in Mobile Banking Qatar Islamic Bank Best Mobile Banking App Commercial Bank of Qatar Saudi Arabia Best Consumer Digital Bank SABB Best Mobile Banking App SABB Best Information Security and Fraud Management SAMBA UAE Best Consumer Digital Bank Mashreq Bank Best Integrated Consumer Banking Site Standard Chartered Best Online Product Offerings Mashreq Bank Best Bill Payment and Presentment First Abu Dhabi Bank Best Mobile Banking App Commercial Bank of Dubai Best Mobile Banking Adaptive Site Standard Chartered Best Information Security and Fraud Management Citi Best in Lending Commercial Bank of Dubai Most Innovative Digital Bank Mashreq Bank Best Open Banking APIs Citi

North America — Country Winners Canada CIBC United States Bank of America

North America — Regional Sub-Category Winners Best Integrated Consumer Bank CIBC Best Online Product Offerings TD Bank Best Bill Payment and Presentment TD Bank Best Website Design CIBC Best Mobile Banking App CIBC Best Mobile Banking Adaptive Site TD Bank Best Information Security and Fraud Management TD Bank Most Innovative Digital Bank TD Bank

Western Europe — Country Winners Cyprus Bank of Cyprus Germany ING Greece Eurobank Portugal Millennium bcp Spain Caixabank Turkey Yapi Credit Bank UK Citi

Western Europe — Regional Sub-Category Winners Best Integrated Consumer Bank Site TEB Bank Best Online Product Offerings Eurobank Best Bill Payment and Presentment Yapi Kredi Bank Best Website Design ING Best Mobile Banking App CaixaBank Best Mobile Banking Adaptive Site Yapi Kredi Bank Best Information Security and Fraud Management Citi Best in Lending Isbank Most Innovative Digital Bank Eurobank Best Open Banking APIs Isbank

BEST DIGITAL CORPORATE BANKS

Africa — Country Winners Algeria Citi Cameroon Citi Congo (DRC) Citi Côte d’Ivoire Citi Djibouti CAC International Bank Gabon Citi Kenya Citi Morocco Citi Nigeria Citi Senegal Citi South Africa Citi Tanzania Citi Togo Ecobank Tunisia Citi Uganda Citi Zambia Citi

Africa — Regional Sub-Category Winners Best Online Cash Management Services Citi Best Trade Finance Services Absa Best Online Portal Absa Best Integrated Corporate Banking Site Ecobank Best Mobile Adaptive Site Citi Best in Mobile Banking Citi Best Mobile Banking App Citi Most Innovative Digital Bank Citi Best Open Banking APIs Citi

Asia-Pacific — Country Winners Australia Citi Bangladesh Citi China Citi Hong Kong Citi India Citi Indonesia Citi Japan Citi Malaysia Citi New Zealand Citi Pakistan Citi Philippines Citi Singapore DBS South Korea Citi Sri Lanka Citi Taiwan Citi Thailand Citi Vietnam Citi

Asia-Pacific — Regional Sub-Category Winners Best Online Cash Management Services Citi Best Trade Finance Services DBS Best Online Treasury Services Citi Best Online Portal DBS Best Integrated Corporate Banking Site CTBC Best Mobile Adaptive Site Citi Best Mobile Banking App Citi Most Innovative Digital Bank DBS Best Open Banking APIs Citi Best Open Banking APIs Citi

Central and Eastern Europe — Country Winners Belarus Alfa-bank Bulgaria Citi Czech Republic Citi Georgia TBC Bank Hungary Citi Kazakhstan Citi Poland mBank Romania Citi Russia Sberbank Slovakia Citi Ukraine Citi

Central and Eastern Europe — Regional Sub-Category Winners Best Online Investment Management Services Bank of Georgia Best Online Cash Management Services Sberbank Best Trade Finance Services Bank of Georgia Best Online Treasury Services Tinkoff Bank Best Online Portal Sberbank Best Integrated Corporate Banking Site Sberbank Best Information Security and Fraud Management Sberbank Best Mobile Adaptive Site Alfa-Bank Best Mobile Banking App ING Bank Slaski Most in Social Media Marketing and Services TBC Bank Most Innovative Digital Bank TBC Bank Best Open Banking APIs Citi

Latin America — Country Winners Argentina Citi Brazil Citi Colombia Bancolombia Ecuador Citi El Salvador Citi Guatemala Citi Honduras Citi Jamaica Citi Mexico Citi Panama Citi Paraguay Citi Peru Citi Puerto Rico Citi Uruguay Citi

Latin America — Regional Sub-Category Winners Best Online Investment Management Services Citi Best Online Cash Management Services Citi Best Trade Finance Services Citi Best Online Treasury Services Citi Best Online Portal Citi Best Integrated Corporate Banking Site Bancolombia Best Information Security and Fraud Services Management Bancolombia Best Mobile Adaptive Site Citi Best Mobile Banking App Citi Best in Social Media Marketing and Services Citi Most Innovative Digital Bank Citi Best Open Banking APIs Citi

Middle East — Country Winners (With Sub-categories By Country) Bahrain Best Corporate/Institutional Digital Bank Citi Best Online Cash Management Services Citi Best Trade Finance Services Gulf International Bank Most Innovative Digital Bank Citi Best Open Banking APIs Gulf International Bank Egypt Best Corporate/Institutional Digital Bank Citi Best Online Investment Management Services CIB Best Online Cash Management Services Citi Best Trade Finance Services Credit Agricole Best Online Treasury Services CIB Best Online Portal CIB Most Integrated Corporate Banking Site CIB Best Information Security and Fraud Management CIB Best Mobile Banking Adaptive Site CIB Most Innovative Digital Bank CIB Best Open Banking APIs CIB Israel Best Corporate/Institutional Digital Bank Israel Discount Bank Jordan Best Corporate/Institutional Bank Citi Best Online Cash Management Services Citi Best Trade Finance Services Arab Bank Best Mobile Banking App Arab Bank Most Innovative Digital Bank Citi Best Open Banking APIs Citi Kuwait Best Corporate/Institutional Bank Citi Best Online Cash Management Services Ahli United Bank Best Information Security and Fraud Management Ahli United Bank Most Innovative Digital Bank Citi Best Open Banking APIs Citi Lebanon Best Consumer Digital Bank Citi Best Online Cash Management Services Citi Best Mobile Banking App Citi Most Innovative Digital Bank Citi Qatar Best Corporate/Institutional Bank Citi Best Online Cash Management Services Commercial Bank of Qatar Best Trade Finance Services Commercial Bank of Qatar Best Mobile Banking Adaptive Site Citi Most Mobile Banking App Commercial Bank of Qatar Best in Social Media Marketing and Services Commercial Bank of Qatar Most Innovative Digital Bank Citi Best Open Banking APIs Citi Saudi Arabia Best Corporate/Institutional Digital Bank Gulf International Bank Best Online Cash Management Services Gulf International Bank Best Trade Finance Services Gulf International Bank Best Online Treasury Services SAMBA Best Online Portal SAMBA Best Integrated Corporate Banking Site SAMBA Best Open Banking APIs Gulf International Bank UAE Best Corporate/Institutional Bank Mashreq Bank Best Online Cash Management Mashreq Bank Best Trade Finance Services Mashreq Bank Best Online Portal Mashreq Bank Best Mobile Banking Adaptive Site Citi Best Mobile Banking App Citi Most Innovative Digital Bank Citi Best Open Banking APIs Citi

North America — Country Winners Canada Citi United States Citi

North America — Regional Sub-Category Winners Best Online Investment Management Services Wells Fargo Best Online Cash Management Services Citi Best Trade Finance Services Wells Fargo Best Online Treasury Services Citi Best Online Portal Wells Fargo Best Integrated Corporate Banking Site Wells Fargo Most Information Security and Fraud Management Wells Fargo Best Mobile Adaptive Site BBVA Best Mobile Banking App BBVA Best in Social Media Marketing and Services Wells Fargo Most Innovative Digital Bank Citi Best Open Banking APIs Wells Fargo

Western Europe — Country Winners Austria Citi Belgium Citi Cyprus Bank of Cyprus Denmark Citi Finland Citi France Citi Germany Citi Greece Citi Ireland Citi Italy Citi Luxembourg Citi Netherlands Citi Norway Citi Portugal Citi Spain BBVA Sweden Citi Switzerland Citi Turkey Citi United Kingdom Citi

Western Europe — Regional Sub-Category Winners Best Online Cash Management Services Citi Best Trade Finance Services Intesa Sanpaolo Best Online Treasury Services Yapi Kredi Bank Best Integrated Corporate Banking Site Novo Banco Best Information Security and Fraud Management Millennium bcp Best Mobile Adaptive Site Citi Best Mobile Banking App Citi Most Innovative Digital Bank BBVA Best Open Banking APIs Citi