Mizuho Americas’ primary businesses are investment and corporate banking, lending, treasury services, and research and capital markets offerings.

Japan’s Mizuho Securities is set to expand its business in the US via potential acquisitions of research companies and niche investments, according to corporate leadership. The company is also poised to expand its existing business in areas like health care: “It doesn’t have to be a merger, it could be a business alliance,” CEO Yoshiro Hamamoto told Reuters.

Mizuho Financial Group has, in recent years, expanded its investment and corporate banking business. In July, the firm announced Mizuho Americas’ purchase of Dallas-based Capstone Partners, a private equity and real estate fund placement agent. At that time, the company said it was “leveraging its flagship investment grade bond and loan businesses to grow its non-investment grade and financial sponsors franchise, lead equity transactions and provide M&A advisory services on notable transactions,” according to a prepared statement.

The brokerage was the highest-ranked firm from Asia in a league table of US-based investment banks—placing 12th for equity and debt underwriting and 18th for M&A advisory, Reuters reports.

Hamamoto added that Mizuho Securities is also planning to increase its business of connecting investors to startups in Japan. The announcement comes in the wake of growing interest in Japanese ventures. The total amount of funding for Japanese startups from January to June 2022 was 416 billion yen (approximately $3 billion)—an increase of 11% from the year earlier, according to data by Initial, one of Japan’s largest providers of startup databases.

“The Japanese startup segment used to be small with only certain domestic investors involved, but that’s changing,” says Hamamoto.