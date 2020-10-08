Global Finance has announced its 29th annual ranking of the World’s Safest Banks.

The full report for 2020 includes the following: World’s 50 Safest Banks, Safest Banks by Country, World’s 50 Safest Commercial Banks, 50 Safest Emerging Markets Banks, Safest Islamic Financial Institutions in the GCC, and Safest Banks by Region (Africa, Asia, Australasia, Central & Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, North America and Western Europe).

Global Finance’s annual rankings of the World’s Safest Banks has been the recognized and trusted standard of financial counterparty safety for more than a quarter-century. Winners were selected through an evaluation of long-term foreign currency ratings—from Moody’s, Standard & Poor’s and Fitch—of the largest banks worldwide.

Please click the link above for a full description of the methodology used for the World’s Safest Banks rankings and a look at 2020 trends, featuring Global Finance’s editor Andrea Fiano. The link also features exclusive video presentations from some of 2020’s safest banks.

The press releases for all of Global Finance’s Safest Banks 2020 rankings are linked below.