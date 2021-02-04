In the December 2020 issue, Global Finance published the sixth annual World’s Best Private Bank Awards for 2021. The awards recognized organizations that best served the needs of high-net-worth individuals seeking to enhance, preserve and pass on their wealth.

Global Finance is unable to host its annual live Private Bank Awards event this year due to the pandemic. Instead, Global Finance presents the 2021 Virtual Private Bank Awards Ceremony in the link below.

The virtual ceremony celebrates all of the winning organizations and includes award acceptance videos featuring the CEO or other top executive of Private Bank Award honorees. Congratulations to all of the winners.