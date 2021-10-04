Global Finance presented the first annual Sustainable Finance Awards for 2021 on October 26th during a Virtual Awards Ceremony. Global Fiance Managing Editor Edith Updike opened the event with a look at the state of Sustainable Finance and a discussion of who was chosen and why. Winning organizations were announced by Global Finance Sales Director Dimitri Hayat. Throughout the program, global and regional Sustainable Finance Award honorees presented short videos demonstrating their sustainable finance efforts in action.

This new awards program recognized global and regional leadership in Sustainable Finance—funding for initiatives designed to mitigate the negative impacts of climate change and help build a more sustainable future for humanity.

Winners were chosen by the editors of Global Finance, based on entries, which were required for consideration, as well as independent research. Criteria for evaluation included governance policies and goals as well as measurable achievements in environmental and social sustainability financing. Full coverage of the winners can be found in the September issue of Global Finance magazine.