Global Finance has announced the Round One winners for the 2020 World’s Best Digital Bank Awards This is the 21st year Global Finance has named the World’s Best Digital Banks.

Round One winners include Best Consumer Digital Banks, Best Corporate/Institutional Digital Banks and the Best Islamic Digital Banks at the country level. Winners were selected in Africa, Asia-Pacific, Central & Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, North America and Western Europe. Also announced today were Regional winners in Sub-Categories such as Best Information Security and Fraud Management, Best in Mobile Banking and Most Innovative Digital Bank.

Round Two winners, which include the overall Regional and Global winners, and Global Sub-Category winners, will be announced in October and published in the December issue and online at GFMag.com.

Please click the video link above for a full description from Global Finance's Chris Giarraputo on the methodology used for the Digital Bank Awards and an exclusive Q&A with Shanker Rammamurthy, Global Managing Partner Banking for IBM, covering the state of digital banking.

The press releases with all of the Global Finance Digital Bank Awards 2020 Round One winners are linked below.