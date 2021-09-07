Global Finance talks pandemic, politics and economics with some of the world’s leading central bank governors, part of the coverage associated with its annual Central Banker Report Cards—banker grades to be announced in the October 2021 issue.
“Global and local supply chains remain critically affected and may be subject to a profound adjustment process. Thus, the main risk we face is supply resilience and flexibility, as well as optimal resource allocation. This will determine growth and inflation dynamics.”
“Quantitative Easing is mostly effective in extraordinary market conditions. It tends to keep interest rates down further along the curve. Even in more normal market conditions it can be used to reduce risk, which is one reason why we have done further Quantitative Easing”.
We are studying the feasibility of issuing a digital currency, in the middle or long term. This is part of our work to reduce the use of cash, promote financial inclusion and develop new innovative lower cost payment technologies.
“Economic literature and international experience show that central bank autonomy is associated with lower and less volatile inflation, without compromising economic growth. ... the themes of social inclusion, digitization and environmental sustainability have become elements of great importance in the recovery from this crisis.”