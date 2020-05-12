Viral V. Acharya, C.V. Starr Professor of Economics at New York University’s Stern School of Business and a former deputy governor of the Reserve Bank of India, speaks with Global Finance about the fallout of the coronavirus epidemic.

Viral Acharya is currently a professor of economics in the department of finance at New York University Stern School of Business. Acharya received his PhD in finance at NYU and a B. Tech in computer science and engineering from the Indian Institute of Technology. Until last July, and for the previous two years, he was the deputy governor of Reserve Bank of India in charge of monetary policy, financial markets, financial stability and research. Previously he was also the director of National Stock Exchange of India.

Currently he is teaching Credit Risk for the MBA program of Stern-NYU and on the “Nexus between sovereign and financial risks” for the PhD program. His areas of research are the regulation of banks and financial institutions, sovereign debt and international finance, corporate finance, credit risk and valuation of corporate debt and asset pricing.