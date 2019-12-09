Dozens of banks attended Global Finance magazine's transaction banking award ceremony in the iconic Gherkin Building.
|
As thousands of banking, fintech, and corporate executives and entrepreneurs gathered in London for the 2019 Sibos conference, dozens of banks attended Global Finance magazine's transaction banking award ceremony in the iconic Gherkin Building.
|
Publisher and editorial director of Global Finance Joseph Giarraputo kicked off the award ceremony.
|
Global Finance Andrea Fiano welcomed award winners.
|
Nadja Schliebener and Jacek Jankowski accepted BNY Mellon's award for World's Best Depositary Receipts Bank. Click here for full coverage.
|
Margaret Harwood-Jones accepted Standard Chartered Bank's World's Best Sub-Custodian Bank Award. Click here for full awards coverage.
|
Oliver Harrison, Mark Smith, and Elizabeth John accepted Citi's World's Best Transaction Bank award.
For more photos of the awards ceremony, please visit Global Finance's Flickr.