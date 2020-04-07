Two portfolio managers from GW&K explain why they are still betting on China and India despite the disruption caused by a global pandemic.

Global Finance editor Andrea Fiano spoke with two portfolio managers, Tom Masi and Nuno Fernandes of GW&K Investment Management in New York, which focuses on emerging markets and more specifically on emerging wealth.

Tom Masi is the co-portfolio manager for GW&K's Emerging Wealth Equity Strategy. Tom joined GW&K Investment Management from Trilogy Global Advisors, where he launched the Emerging Wealth strategy and served as co-portfolio manager since its inception. Previously, Tom was with Dominick and Dominick Advisors, a privately held investment management firm, where he was a partner and President of Asset Management. Previously he was at SG Cowen Asset Management and at Kidder Peabody Asset Management. He has a BA in economics from Rutgers University and an MBA in finance from the Rutgers Graduate School of Management and is a CFA charter-holder.

Nuno Fernandes serves as co-portfolio manager for GW&K's Emerging Wealth Equity Strategy. Like Masi, Nuno joined GW&K Investment Management from Trilogy Global Advisors, where he launched the Emerging Wealth strategy and served as co-portfolio manager since its inception. Previously, Nuno was with Goldman Sachs Asset Management where he served as a portfolio manager primarily focused in Emerging Markets and Global Financials. He also served as a research analyst with ING Barings Securities, Caspian Securities and Smith Barney covering Latin American financials. Nuno received a BS in Economics from the School of Economics at the University of Porto, Portugal.

See more insights from these two in the upcoming May issue of Global Finance.