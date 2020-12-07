As we wave goodbye to 2020, Global Finance presents the most popular stories from throughout the year. Click the underlined story title to read the article.

Most-Read Features

Rising discontent among citizens around the world has led some to repudiate global integration. Will the world go back to raising walls between nations?

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang is about to complete the company's transformation from niche maker into the valuable chip manufacturer in the world.

A close-up look at how Lebanon and its banks reached the edge of the cliff—and the tough choices they need to make to step back from the brink.

Banking giant Goldman Sachs is vying for a small but solid footprint in a fragmented market.

Central bankers seem to be changing their minds about the potential of digital fiat currencies.

Most-Read COVID-19 Coverage

Most-Read Interviews

On the breathtaking speed of today's technologies and what it means for business.

On why the EU is uniquely positioned to lead in setting global standards.

On current challenges and opportunities as the bank reaches its 90-year milestone.

On stakeholder theory and business ethics.

On post-pandemic wealth management.