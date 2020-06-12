All these extremely fragile and underdeveloped economies have either recently been through a civil war or are suffering from ongoing sectarian or ethnic conflicts.

The world has enough wealth and resources to ensure that the entire human race enjoys a basic standard of living. Yet people in countries like Burundi, the Central African Republic or the Democratic Republic of the Congo—the three poorest in the world—continue to live in desperate poverty.

How do we measure how poor or wealthy a given nation is compared to another? While GDP per capita is often considered the standard metric, by compensating for differences in living costs and rates of inflation the purchasing power parity (PPP) can better assess an individual’s buying power in a particular country.

Poverty, mathematician Eli Khamarov said, is like punishment for a crime you didn't commit. Dictatorial and corrupt governments can make what could be a very rich nation into a poor one. And so does a history of exploitative colonization, weak rule of law, war and social unrest, severe climate conditions or hostile, aggressive neighbors. It is often hard to pinpoint a single cause of long-term poverty, hence why economists often refer to “cycles” of poverty. For example, a country in debt will not be able to afford good schools, and a poorly educated workforce will be less capable of fixing problems and creating conditions that will attract foreign investment.

The worst social and economic consequences of the coronavirus pandemic, it is clear, will be particularly felt in underprivileged households worldwide. Global inequality, the IMF has warned in its June 2020' World Economic Outlook update, could significantly worsen: “The fraction of the world’s population living in extreme poverty—that is, on less than $1.90 a day—had fallen below 10 percent in recent years (from more than 35 percent in 1990). This progress is imperiled by the COVID-19 crisis, with more than 90 percent of emerging market and developing economies projected to register negative per capita income growth in 2020”. In countries with high shares of informal employment, the IMF adds, lockdowns have led to joblessness and abrupt income losses for many of those workers. Furthermore, widespread school closures will have disproportionately negative effects on earnings prospects for children in low-income nations.

That is particularly true for the world's 10 poorest. All of them are found in Africa, where per-capita purchasing power is on average $1,181. By contrast, in the top 10 richest nations this figure reaches over $90,000 [LINK?] Two of them are within the Sahel region, where persistent and widespread droughts cause food shortages and associated medical and social problems. Four of them are landlocked, putting them at a considerable disadvantage relative to those with access to maritime trade. The decline in commodity prices in recent years has torpedoed their better chances for progress. All have experienced political instability, disputed elections, and ethnic or religious strife. And while all these countries have so far recorded fewer cases of coronavirus than most nations around the world, the spread of the infection is picking up pace rapidly. A large number of cases and deaths, sadly, will go unreported.

THE 10 POOREST COUNTRIES IN THE WORLD

10. Sierra Leone

Current International Dollars: 1,690

Two are the facts that most people know about Sierra Leone: that it is extremely rich in diamonds, and yet very poor. The main culprit is the brutal civil war that—stemming from the desperate social and economic conditions of the population, the youngest in particular—erupted in 1991 and lasted until 2002. The trade of illicit gems—or “blood diamonds”, as they are often referred to—played a crucial role in perpetuating the conflict. At the same time, given the informal nature of the industry and the high degree of corruption at all levels, local communities had been historically excluded from any economic benefit.

Almost two decades after the end of the war, this nation of less than 8 million is still struggling. Its democratically-elected—although highly contested—governments have failed to meaningfully modernize the economy, which remains reliant on subsistence and small-scale agriculture providing support or employment to about 75% of the rapidly growing population. Poor infrastructure, lack of education and gender inequality contribute to the dire situation.

9. South Sudan

Current International Dollars: 1,602

South Sudan is the newest nation in the world. It was born on July 9, 2011, six years after the agreement that ended the conflict with Sudan, Africa's longest-running civil war. However, violence has continued to ravage this land-locked state of 11.2 million. Formed by the 10 southern-most territories of Sudan and home to around 60 indigenous ethnic groups, a new conflict broke out in 2013 when president Salva Kiir accused his former deputy, rebel leader Riek Machar, of staging a coup. As a result, it is estimated that as many 400,000 people were killed in clashes and nearly 4 million have been internally displaced or fled to neighboring countries.

South Sudan could be a very rich nation, but with oil accounting for almost all of its exports, falling commodity prices and rising security-related costs hammered the country's economy. Outside the oil sector, the majority of the population is employed in traditional agriculture, although violence often prevents farmers from planting or harvesting crops.

Still, people of South Sudan may finally have a shot at living more prosperous lives. After signing a ceasefire and a power-sharing agreement two years ago, last February government and opposition parties formed a unity cabinet led by president Kiir and Machar as first vice president. So far, they have been successful in reducing politically motivated conflicts. Inter-ethnic hostilities, however, have continued in some parts of the country, threatening the fragile agreement.

8. Liberia

Current International Dollars: 1,413

Africa’s oldest republic has also ranked amongst the poorest nations for the longest time. While the country has enjoyed peace and stability since the ending of the civil war in 2003, its governments failed to adequately address serious systemic problems and structural challenges. To add to the difficulties, this country of just 4.7 million struggled to recover from the decline in commodity prices and the major Ebola epidemic that hit West Africa in 2014.

Things seem to be looking up. Growth and per person GDP figures have shown substantial improvement, with the IMF forecasting favorable trends for years to come. What has changed? For one thing, the president: George Weah, at one time named the world's best footballer, was elected in the 2017 general election. His administration has focused on job creation, economic diversification and critical infrastructure needs and so far, his scorecard shows some positive results.

7. Mozambique

Current International Dollars: 1,303

The former Portuguese colony has plenty of arable land and water, and ample energy and mineral resources. Mozambique is also strategically located, as four of the six countries it borders are landlocked and depend on it as a conduit to global trade, and over the past 10 years has often posted average GDP growth rates of more than 5%. Yet, it remains among the top 10 poorest countries in the world, with large sectors of the population continuing to live well below the poverty line. While a 15-year long civil war ended in 1992, severe climate conditions, corruption and political instability never went away. To make things worse, attacks carried out by Islamic insurgent groups in the northern part of the country since 2017 have recently escalated, bringing the total toll to more than 1,000 people killed and another 200,000 displaced. The violence has not stopped French company Total S.A. from securing $15.8 billion in funding for its liquified natural gas project in the region—the biggest foreign direct investment in Africa to date and, hopefully, the start of a new beginning.

6. Malawi

Current International Dollars: 1,240

One of Africa’s smallest nations, in recent years Malawi has made strides in improving economic growth and implementing crucial structural reforms. Its per capita GDP, which went from about $975 in 2010 to over $1,200 last year, is now projected to surpass $1,500 by 2023. This improved outlook has been overseen by a stable and democratic government that has received considerable financial support from both the IMF and the World Bank. Nevertheless, poverty is still widespread, and the nation’s economy— largely dependent upon rain-fed crops—remains vulnerable to weather-related shocks. As a result, while living standards in urban areas are broadly improving, food insecurity in rural areas is extremely high.

Malawi is a generally peaceful country that has had stable governments since gaining independence from Britain in 1964. However, disputed poll results are far from being an anomaly. Last February, the country's constitutional court annulled former president Peter Mutharika's poll win in May 2019's general elections citing vote tampering. Theologian and politician Lazarus Chakwera, who was sworn in in his place in June, declared that he wants to provide leadership "that makes everybody prosper". The rapid surge in Covid-19 infections recorded recently could put that plan on hold.

5. Niger

Current International Dollars: 1,105

With 80% of its this landlocked territory covered by the Sahara desert and a rapidly growing population largely dependent upon small-scale agriculture, Niger is under threat from desertification and climate change. Food insecurity is high, as are disease and mortality rates, and the army’s recurrent clashes with jihadist group and Islamic State (ISIS) affiliate Boko Haram have displaced thousands of people. One of the main drivers of the economy—the extraction of valuable natural resources such as gold and uranium—has also suffered from volatility and low commodity prices.

Nevertheless, the largest nation in West Africa seems to have finally entered a new political and economic transition phase. Wracked by military coups since its independence from France in 1960, in 2011 Niger declared veteran opposition leader Mahamadou Issoufou winner of the presidential polls. Since then, the adoption of a new investment code, improved access to credit and somewhat faster access to water have contributed to a sharp increase in foreign direct investment. Yet, while the country has so far reported a relatively low number of cases, the pandemic has exacerbated pre-existing economic vulnerabilities, prompting the government to review down its growth projections for the year from 6.9% to 1%.

4. Eritrea

Current International Dollars: 1,059

This small East African nation of just 3.5 million is one world’s least developed. With about 65% of its people living in rural areas and 80% of them relying on subsistence agriculture for their livelihoods, Eritrea was ranked 47th among 47 nations in the Sub-Saharan Africa region in the 2020 Index of Economic Freedom of the Heritage Foundation [LINK?]

In 1962, Ethiopia’s annexation of the country sparked a 30-year conflict for independence that ended in 1991 when Eritrean rebels defeated government forces. The repressive regime of Isaias Afewerki, who is the leader of the sole political party and has governed since the country was formally established in 1993, has instituted a rigidly militarized society where defense spending drains resources for sorely needed public infrastructure. In the meantime, while all land is considered state-owned and property rights are nearly nonexistent, the main drivers of the economy—mining and agriculture—are highly vulnerable to commodity price fluctuations and climatic hazards. Hardly the conditions for economic prosperity.

3. Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC)

Current International Dollars: 791

Since gaining independence from Belgium in 1960, the Congo has suffered decades of rapacious dictatorship, political instability and constant violence. Now the country is ready to turn a page: on 24 January 2019, Félix Antoine Tshisekedi Tshilombo—the son of legendary opposition leader Etienne Tshisekedi—was elected as the new president.

He has his work cut out for him. His controversial predecessor Joseph Kabila—who had governed since succeeding his assassinated father in 2001—is credited for bringing an end to what is commonly referred to as the “Great African War,” a conflict that claimed up to 6 million lives, either as a direct result of fighting or because of disease and malnutrition. However, he did little to improve the lives of people who survived the war: over 60% of the country’s 89 million population still live on less than two dollars a day. With 80 million hectares of arable land, over a thousand minerals and valuable metals under its surface and a citizen median age of just 17, the Democratic Republic of the Congo—the World Bank says—has the potential to become one of the richest African nations and a driver of growth for the entire continent. Political instability, endemic corruption and now the coronavirus pandemic continue to frustrate that potential.

2. Central African Republic (CAR)

Current International Dollars: 822

Rich in gold, oil, uranium and diamonds, the Central African Republic is a very wealthy country inhabited by very poor people. However, after claiming the title of the poorest in the world for the best part of the decade, this nation of just 4.9 million is showing some signs of progress.

For the first time since its independence from France in 1960, in 2016 the Central African Republic has democratically elected a president: former mathematics professor and prime minister Faustin Archange Touadéra, who campaigned as a peacemaker who could bridge the divide between the Muslim minority and the Christian majority. While his successful election has been seen as an important step towards national reconstruction, with about 75% of the population living below the poverty line and large swaths of the country still controlled by anti-government rebels and militia groups the path to recovery is still very long.

Growth, however, has somewhat already picked up, driven by the timber industry and a revival of both agricultural and mining sectors. The economy is also benefitting from the partially resumed sale of diamonds, which were found to be funding inter-religious armed groups and placed under international embargo in 2013. Yet, the government has struggled to restore sales and has seen only a fraction of the revenues it once did.

1. Burundi

Current International Dollars: 727

The small landlocked country of Burundi, scarred by Hutu-Tutsi ethnic conflict and civil war, has the rather unenviable distinction of topping the world's poverty ranking. With about 90% of its nearly 12 million citizens relying on subsistence agriculture (and the overwhelming majority of them living on $1.25 a day or less) food scarcity is a major concern: the level of food insecurity, in fact, is almost twice as high as the average for sub-Saharan African countries. Furthermore, the World Bank notes, access to water and sanitation remains very low, and less than 5% of the population has electricity.

How have things come to this, despite the civil formally ending 15 years ago? Lack of infrastructure, endemic corruption, security concerns: the ingredients leading to extreme poverty are often the usual suspects. Pierre Nkurunziza, the charismatic former Hutu rebel turned president in 2005, had initially managed to unite the country behind him and to start rebuilding the economy. In 2015, however, the announcement that he would run for a third term—which according to the opposition was in violation of the constitution—reignited old disputes. A failed coup attempt followed, hundreds of people died in clashes and tens of thousands were displaced internally or abroad.

Just 55, Nkurunziza died last June after suffering a cardiac arrest. Evariste Ndayishimiye, an ex-general who was handpicked by Nkurunziza to succeed him at the end of his mandate, was sworn in ten days later. Will he bring change or just more of the same?

Rank Country GDP-PPP ($) 1 Burundi 727 2 Central African Republic 823 3 Democratic Republic of the Congo 849 4 Eritrea 1,060 5 Niger 1,106 6 Malawi 1,240 7 Mozambique 1,303 8 Liberia 1,414 9 South Sudan 1,602 10 Sierra Leon 1,690 11 Madagascar 1,699 12 Togo 1,826 13 Haiti 1,878 14 Guinea-Bissau 2,019 15 Burkina Faso 2,077 16 Afghanistan 2,095 17 Kiribati 2,138 18 Yemen 2,280 19 Solomon Islands 2,303 20 Guinea 2,441 21 Rwanda 2,452 22 Mali 2,471 23 Chad 2,480 24 Ethiopia 2,511 25 Uganda 2,631 26 Zimbabwe 2,702 27 The Gambia 2,746 28 Comoros 2,799 29 Vanuata 2,957 30 Nepal 3,318 31 Sao Tomè and Prìncipe 3,387 32 Tanzania 3,402 33 Benin 3,446 34 Micronesia 3,562 35 Tajikistan 3,589 36 Lesotho 3,614 37 Senegal 3,853 38 Marshall Islands 3,868 39 Kenya 3,875 40 Cameroon 3,955 41 Papua New Guinea 3,983 42 Kyrgyz Republic 4,056 43 Sudan 4,072 44 Zambia 4,148 45 Tuvalu 4,277 46 Còte d'Ivoire 4,457 47 Cambodia 4,664 48 Mauritania 4,881 49 Bangladesh 5,028 50 Timor-Leste 5,254 51 Nicaragua 5,290 52 Honduras 5,395 53 Djibouti 5,568 54 Pakistan 5,872 55 Nigeria 6,054 56 Samoa 6,152 57 Tonga 6,486 58 Myanmar 6,707 59 Angola 6,752 60 Ghana 6,956 61 Republic of Congo 7,174 62 Moldova 7,703 63 Cabo Verde 7,729 64 Vietnam 8,066 65 Lao P.D.R. 8,110 66 Bolivia 8,172 67 El Salvador 8,313 68 India 8,484 69 Lao P.D.R. 8,485 70 Belize 8,642 71 Guatemala 8,709 72 Guyana 8,974 73 Morocco 9,284 74 Philippines 9,494 75 Jordan 9,651 76 Jamaica 9,729 77 Ukraine 9,743 78 Bhutan 10,015 79 Fiji 10,710 80 Armenia 10,828 81 Dominica 10,866 82 Eswatini 11,089 83 Namibia 11,516 84 Ecuador 11,700 85 Libya 12,051 86 Kosovo 12,154 87 Georgia 12,282 88 St. Vincent and the Grenadines 12,431 89 Nauru 12,433 90 Tunisia 12,801 91 South Africa 13,865 92 Paraguay 13,913 93 Sri Lanka 13,954 94 Indonesia 14,019 95 Egypt 14,028 96 Albania 14,102 97 Bosnia and Herzegovina 14,164 98 Mongolia 14,270 99 Peru 14,892 100 St. Lucia 15,001 101 Lebanon 15,526 102 Palau 15,576 103 Suriname 15,526 104 Colombia 15,576 105 Algeria 15,765 106 North Macedonia 16,455 107 Brazil 16,662 108 Grenada 17,071 109 Iraq 18,008 110 Costa Rica 18,183 111 Iran 18,505 112 Serbia 18,567 113 Botswana 18,654 114 Azerbaijan 18,794 115 Barbados 18,798 116 Gabon 19,159 117 Dominican Republic 19,516 118 China 19,520 119 Montenegro 19,098 120 Turkmenistan 20,409 121 Argentina 20,425 122 Thailand 20,474 123 Belarus 20,820 124 Mexico 21,107 125 Equatorial Guinea 21,441 126 Maldives 23,154 127 Uruguay 24,052 128 Bulgaria 24,485 129 Mauritius 25,059 130 Chile 27,059 131 Panama 27,305 132 Turkey 27,391 133 Croatia 27,580 134 Romania 27,753 135 Kazakhstan 28,515 136 Antigua and Barbuda 29,298 137 Russia 30,284 138 Greece 30,506 139 St. Kitts and Nevis 31,095 140 Latvia 31,491 141 Seychelles 31,809 142 Malaysia 32,455 143 Trinidad and Tobago 32,684 144 Portugal 33,166 145 Hungary 33,708 146 Poland 33,747 147 The Bahamas 34,421 148 Estonia 35,718 149 Lithuania 36,997 150 Slovak Republic 35,099 151 Slovenia 38,364 152 Czech Republic 39,088 153 Israel 39,160 154 Aruba 40,160 155 Italy 40,206 156 Puerto Rico 40,796 157 New Zealand 41,179 158 Spain 41,538 159 Cyprus 41,416 160 South Korea 41,416 161 Japan 45,565 162 Oman 46,782 163 United Kingdom 46,782 164 France 46,978 165 Finland 48,006 166 Malta 48,246 167 Belgium 49,480 168 Canada 50,626 169 Bahrain 50,868 170 Denmark 53,552 171 Australia 53,559 172 Austria 53,716 173 Sweden 54,071 174 Germany 53,854 175 Taiwan Province of China 55,244 176 Iceland 56,530 177 Saudi Arabia 56,817 178 Netherlands 58,255 179 San Marino 61,5552 180 United States 64,767 181 Switzerland 65,707 182 Hong Kong SAR 66,517 183 Kuwait 67,969 184 United Arab Emirates 70,474 185 Norway 77,738 186 Ireland 82,439 187 Brunei Darussalam 83,777 188 Singapore 103,717 189 Luxembourg 108,813 190 Macao 122,201 191 Qatar 134,623

